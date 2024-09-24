Viral Video: Dance At Doctor's Annual Conference In Chennai Leaves Netizens Divided Check Reactions Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A of dance performance at doctor's annual in Chennai has gone viral on social media, drawing significant attention and controversy on social media. In the 58 second footage, the female dancer is seen entertaining an audience of male guests at the annual conference of the Association of Colon and Rectal Surgeons of India. The footage also showed some of the men joining her for the dance with drinks in their hand.





The user who posted the vide criticised the event for its vulgarity, raising questions about the appropriateness of such displays in a professional setting.



Taking to X, the user captioned,“This annual conference of the Association of Colon and Rectal Surgeons of India, held in Chennai on 19th to 21st Sep . What I want to know from @IMAIndiaOrg is this some kind of training in human anatomy? Old doctors grabbing a women in public is what part of medicine practice?”

The video ignited an online debate, with some users defending the performance by pointing out that similar displays are often seen in Bollywood and at various other celebrations . They questioned why this particular instance was met with criticism. In contrast to this, some users expressed strong disapproval, labeling the behavior as disgraceful and shameless.





One user said,“How can one have a problem with this but it's totally ok when bollywood does it for millions to watch?”

Another highlighted saying that,“They don't seem to be "grabbing" anyone.”

Some other added,“If this is wrong, then dancing to DJ music during religious festivals and marriages is also wrong. Legally wrong? No. Morally wrong? Debatable.”

“To be factually correct, no one really grabbed anyone. As a matter of fact, she "grabbed" a person to dance with. Whether this whole scenario is cringe or if it is warranted is another matter.”

Another added ,“Just 3 days back a bunch of woman were dancing in US to please Vishwaguru. Not a single Man, now If Dr are having some light moments sab ke pet mein dard ho gayi.”





Some other user said,“What's wrong in the dance just a normal one, he just hold the hand for a step in dance!!!”

One user remarked,“It's not called grabbing, rather one is just dancing for fun. Moreover doctors are also humans, why can't they have fun.”

“What is the problem? Indecency? How would you define it? Touching the girl? Isn't the girl consenting? Even I'm against this but i want to your argument. My argument would be it's against my religious norms hence I would like this to ban. But how would you justify?”

“What is the problem? Every professionals have right to enjoyand dance .....after working hours. How is this different from any music dance concert?”

A user criticised saying,“This is disgraceful”

"This is utter shamelessness," another added.

Questioning IMA, some other user said,“What nonsense is this? @IMAIndiaOrg is this allowed?”







