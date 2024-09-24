Access Fixtures Introduces WULI 5W And 10W LED Solar Wall Pack Lights

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WULI 5-watt Solar LED Wall Pack Light

WULI 10-watt Solar LED Wall Pack Light

WULI Solar LED Wall Pack Light: Mono-Crystalline Photovoltaic Solar Panel

WULI Solar LED Wall Pack Light with Standard Mounting Bracket

WULI 5w and 10w Solar LED Wall Pack Light Remote Controller

WULI is a versatile solar wall pack. Install anywhere without power lines. Ideal for egress, security, or wall washing with adjustable tilt and easy wall mount

- Steven Rothschild, CEO

WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Access Fixtures, a leading provider of high-performance LED lighting solutions, is excited to introduce the WULI 5-watt and WULI 10-watt LED solar wall pack lights , versatile lighting solutions that eliminate the need for traditional power sources. These solar wall pack lights offer the perfect blend of innovation, sustainability, and durability, making them an ideal choice for egress, security, or wall washing. Whether you're looking to enhance safety, highlight architecture, or illuminate pathways, the WULI solar wall pack lights deliver exceptional performance without the constraints of wired power.

Versatile Illumination

The WULI 5-watt solar wall pack lights and WULI 10-watt solar wall pack lights feature a sleek, low-profile linear design, with a solar panel on top and LEDs on the bottom. This design ensures efficient downward or downward-and-outward illumination, significantly reducing uplight and light pollution. These solar wall pack lights include an advanced bracket mount, allowing precise light direction to suit your needs, directing light forward for egress or security, towards the wall for a washing effect, or straight down for focused illumination. With its easy-to-install bracket mount, WULI can be effortlessly attached to any wall and adjusted to the desired angle.

Sustainable Illumination

The WULI series operates entirely on solar power, harnessing energy through a monocrystalline photovoltaic solar panel. Coupled with a long-life LiFeP04 battery, these solar wall pack lights provide sustainable, off-grid illumination, making them an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional lighting solutions. Just four (4) hours of daily sunlight is sufficient to charge the battery, ensuring uninterrupted nighttime operation. This sustainable approach not only reduces energy costs but also contributes to lowering your facility's carbon footprint.

Durable Illumination

The WULI 5-watt and WULI 10-watt solar wall packs are engineered for durability, featuring a robust aluminum alloy body and an IP66-rated enclosure that offers protection against dust and powerful water jets. The fixtures are equipped with long-life LiFeP04 batteries, designed for 3,000 to 5,000 deep discharge cycles, ensuring reliable performance over the years. The LEDs are rated at L70 for 270,000 hours, providing consistent, high-quality illumination throughout the fixture's lifespan. With these features, the WULI series is built to deliver EXTREME-LIFE performance, making them dependable choices for a wide range of outdoor lighting applications.

"The WULI series offers unparalleled versatility and sustainability in solar wall pack lights," said Steven Rothschild, CEO of Access Fixtures. "Whether for egress, security, or wall washing, the WULI 5-watt and 10-watt versions provide reliable, eco-friendly solutions that don't require traditional power sources."

The WULI 5-watt solar wall pack light measures 23.49 inches in length, while the 10-watt model measures 41.83 inches, accommodating various installation needs. Both fixtures operate efficiently within a temperature range of 0°C to +50°C (32°F to 122°F). The fixtures are equipped with polycarbonate optical lenses for optimal light distribution and come standard with a bracket mount that easily attaches to a wall. Then tilt WULI in, straight down, or slightly out to direct the LED light where needed. The WULI series comes standard with a 5000K color temperature, with optional 3000K and 4000K Kelvin temperatures available. The CRI is Ra70 standard, with an optional upgrade to Ra80 for enhanced color accuracy. Additionally, the WULI series is backed by a 3-year warranty for the battery and a 5-year warranty for other accessories, ensuring long-term peace of mind.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is a leading provider of high-performance lighting solutions, committed to delivering innovative products that redefine industry standards. Focusing on sustainability, quality, and versatility, Access Fixtures manufactures various lighting fixtures designed to meet diverse needs across various applications. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at .

Steven Rothschild

Access Fixtures

+1 800-468-9925

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

WULI 5w and 10w Solar LED Wall Pack Lights

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.