HUAWEI Innovative Product Launch Unveils Next-Gen Wearables Experience And Seamless Productivity With Tablets

Doha, Qatar: On September 19, at the HUAWEI Innovative Product Launch event in Barcelona, Spain, Huawei introduced a range of highly anticipated products, highlighting its 'Fashion Forward' approach to wearables. The new lineup of wearables includes the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series, HUAWEI WATCH D2, and the HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate Green. Additionally, Huawei unveiled the HUAWEI MatePad Pro 12.2-inch and HUAWEI MatePad 12 X-brand new tablets offering advanced technologies for enhanced productivity and seamless connectivity. To provide a worry-free experience, Huawei is offering the HUAWEI Care+ Service, which can be purchased alongside the new devices.

Alex Huang, Chief Marketing Officer of Huawei Consumer BG, emphasised the brand's global impact and commitment to innovation.“We aim to bring innovative products that offer consumers a unique blend of fashion and creativity,” said Alex.“By inspiring our users, Huawei strives to create a more connected and heartwarming world where technology enhances daily living and brings people closer together.”

HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series elevates smartwatch fashion with sharp, geometric designs and premium materials. Boasting IP69K certification for water and corrosion resistance, the series is built for durability. It's available in two editions-HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Pro and HUAWEI WATCH GT 5-with three sizes and 12 colourways. The 46mm version features an iconic octagonal dial, a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, and durable materials like sapphire glass and titanium. The sleeker 42mm version offers a nano-ceramic build with gold accents and a 1.32-inch AMOLED screen. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series offers the sleek 41mm and a larger 46mm options. Unlike the Pros, these are constructed with durable stainless steel.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series introduces a major leap in health and fitness tracking with the debut of the HUAWEI TruSense System. It now leads the industry in tracking vital signs such as heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and respiratory rate. The new Emotional Wellbeing Assistant allows the watch to infer the user's emotional state. The battery life remains impressive, boasting up to 14 days on the 46mm model and 7 days on the 41mm version. The watch is compatible with Android and iOS smartphones.

HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series will be available in Qatar on September 26thwith pre-orders starting on September 19th price from 999 QAR from Huawei Experience Store as well as certified retailers.

HUAWEI WATCH D2

The HUAWEI WATCH D2 is the successor to the HUAWEI WATCH D, which brought blood pressure monitoring to the wrist. The new watch introduces Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM), offering 24-hour blood pressure tracking throughout a full sleep-wake cycle. For individuals with hypertension, the watch helps identify their blood pressure circadian rhythms and detect abnormal nighttime blood pressure decline rates. For those without hypertension, the watch can help assess their risk.

Additionally, the HUAWEI WATCH D2 offers comprehensive health monitoring capabilities, including heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen, stress, skin temperature, ECG, vascular elasticity, pulse wave arrhythmia, and sleep apnea detection. With a single tap, users can measure nine body indicators and generate a Health Glance report to identify potential health risks. In terms of design, the HUAWEI WATCH D2 features a glossy mirror bezel and a rotating crown that exudes a premium feel.

HUAWEI WATCH D2 will be available in Qatar in November 2024.

HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate Green Edition

HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate introduces the new Advanced Golf Course Features and the enhanced Expedition Mode, along with a new green edition. The new green edition brings an exclusive dual-colour nano-tech ceramic bezel, crafted through a highly complex manufacturing process.

As Huawei's ultimate luxury smartwatch, the HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate boasts a Zirconium-based liquid metal body and a high-strength sapphire glass cover, ensuring maximum durability and wear resistance. Additionally, it offers a 100-meter diving mode with audio functions.

HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate will be available in QATAR in November 2024.

HUAWEI MatePad Pro 12.2

The new HUAWEI MatePad Pro 12.2” features an innovative Tandem OLED PaperMatte screen capable of reaching an astounding 2000 nits of brightness. It delivers stunning HDR visuals, ensuring lifelike colours even in bright sunlight. This display incorporates cutting-edge anti-sparkle and nanoscale anti-glare etching technologies, alongside magnetron nano optical layers to reduce light interference and glare offering a paper-like viewing. The all-new HUAWEI Glide Keyboard offers integrated stylus storage and charging, with a magnetic hinge for easy mode switching. Built with anti-stain materials, it resists coffee spills, oil, and lipstick smudges.

The GoPaint app on the new tablet introduces Splatter and Fluid brushes, delivering pro-level tools for digital painting. The MatePad Pro 12.2” comes in a stunning Golden Silk rear cover that redefines artistry in gadget design.

HUAWEI MatePad Pro 12.2” will be available in QATAR on October 24th with pre-orders starting on October 17th from Huawei Experience Store .

HUAWEI MatePad 12 X

The HUAWEI MatePad 12 X is an elegant-looking tablet Available in three beautiful pastel colours-Greenery, Sakura Pink, and White. They all have a unique metallic white lustre, adding a refined aesthetic touch. Designed for young professionals, its 12-inch PaperMatte Display simulates the texture of paper using nano-level etching making it the most suitable screen for paperless creation. Paired with the HUAWEI M-Pencil, it delivers a writing experience that feels natural, improving precision by 47% compared with traditional tablets. The HUAWEI MatePad 12 X also comes with Huawei Notes, a professional note-taking app designed by Huawei for seamless, paperless creation, making it the perfect tool for creativity and productivity.

