Bilingual Animation: The Wisdom Of Confucius - On Behavior

9/24/2024 5:47:27 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JINAN, China, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 China International Confucius Cultural Festival will open in Qufu, Shandong Province, from Sept 26 to Oct 7. To promote the fine traditional Chinese culture, Qilu Evening News - Qilu Yidian has launched "the Wisdom of Confucius" bilingual comics series and turned them into animations to enhance the inheritance and development of Confucian thought.

Continue Reading

On Behavior. English Version.
On Behavior. Chinese Version.

The Analects of Confucius, also known as the Analects, is a collection of sayings and teachings of Confucius and his disciples, compiled and written down by his followers after his death. It is considered one of the most important texts of Chinese philosophy and has had a profound influence on Chinese culture and society for over two thousand years. "The Wisdom of Confucius" bilingual comics series is based on the stories from the Analects. It vividly shows Confucius' ideas on politics, philosophy, education, and other topics, which may help us better understand Confucius and our own lives.

SOURCE Qilu Evening News

PR Newswire

