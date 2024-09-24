ISDNP Enters Strategic Partnership With Vietnam's Red River Group Through MOU

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEOUL, KOREA, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISDNP ( ), in partnership with JournalInNews, has taken a significant step towards entering the Vietnamese by forging an alliance with a prominent local enterprise. On the 19th, the two companies jointly announced, the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the 17th with Vietnam's Red River Group to formalize their strategic collaboration.









This agreement follows a high-level meeting on the 16th at Red River's headquarters in Hanoi, Vietnam, between Insoo Park, the Chairman of JournalInNews, and LE CONG HOANG, Chairman of the Red River Group, during which both parties discussed the framework for a strategic partnership.

The MOU outlines key areas of cooperation, including the introduction of ISDNP's pedestrian signal voice guidance system in Vietnam and the promotion of JournalInNews's JsetCoin within the Vietnamese business landscape. Both companies are poised to jointly deploy ISDNP's pedestrian signal system nationwide, leveraging Red River Group's extensive network and resources.

Red River Group is a prominent, diversified conglomerate in Vietnam, with business interests spanning petroleum distribution, tourist vehicle rentals, smart parking solutions, automotive management centers, and emergency response infrastructure. Notably, its traffic rescue centers, which provide critical emergency assistance, are recognized as essential contributors to Vietnam's transport and safety sectors.

Through this partnership, both parties anticipate enhancing bilateral economic, social, and cultural exchanges while delivering substantive outcomes. ISDNP has committed to supplying the requisite technical expertise and information necessary for the successful deployment of the pedestrian signal voice guidance system, while Red River Group has pledged comprehensive support to ensure the project's smooth execution.

Additionally, JournalInNews has designated Red River Group as its strategic partner to facilitate the expansion of JsetCoin within the Vietnamese market. Both parties are exploring various collaborative avenues, including the potential establishment of a local subsidiary, aimed at fostering a synergistic partnership and ensuring the efficient exchange of essential information.

This MOU is expected to strengthen economic ties between the two countries and serve as a catalyst for sustained growth. Both parties have committed to maintaining close cooperation to ensure the successful realization of the agreement's objectives.

