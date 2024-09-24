The global for seaweed extract was valued at $16.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to $20.9 billion by the end of 2029. The production volume of wet seaweed was estimated to be 38.5 million tons in 2023 and is expected to exceed 43.7 million tons by the end of 2029.

Several factors will drive this growth, including the positioning of seaweed as an alternative protein source, the rising vegan population in Western countries and the increasing popularity of seaweed snacks. Additionally, due to its potential to generate export revenues, seaweed cultivation is drawing government interest and thus also will contribute to this market expansion.

Aquaculture, or farmed seaweed, accounts for over 90% of global seaweed production. The Asia-Pacific region leads the aquaculture seaweed market, while the Americas lead the market for the wild harvest stocks. Consumers prefer cultivated seaweed because there are no traceability issues and the product quality is higher.

The most popular seaweed species include Japanese kelp, Eucheuma seaweed, Gracilaria seaweed, wakame and nori. The production of these species is influenced by factors such as climatic conditions and cultivation methods. Wet seaweed is sold at lower prices, typically from $0.50/kg to $1.60/kg globally. Seaweed can be traded in raw and processed forms, with processed varieties including hydrocolloids like carrageenan, alginates and agar gum.

Seaweed is classified into red seaweed, green seaweed and brown seaweed. Red seaweed is consumed most frequently as it is abundantly available and is used to make alginates and seaweed extract sprays. Red seaweed is cheaper than brown seaweed due to its high supply. The global market for brown seaweed was valued at $9.0 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The next largest segment, the red seaweed market, was valued at $6.8 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

Seaweed comes in three product forms: flakes, powder and liquid. The market for the powder seaweed form was valued at $11.5 billion in 2023, accounting for 69.8% of the market share.

This report analyzes the global seaweed extract market. It uses 2023 as a benchmark year and offers projections, along with estimations of compound annual growth rates (CAGR), for the forecast period from 2024 to 2029 and it uses supply side to estimate market size.

This report covers key aspects of the seaweed extract market, including technological advances, economic factors and business considerations, to provide insights into this market. It outlines the market forces impacting the industry and covers the diverse applications associated with seaweed extract. Furthermore, the report surveys the key players operating in the global market for dried and processed seaweeds. It describes the factors driving market growth and examines the regional dynamics that affect the seaweed extract market.

