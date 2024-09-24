Volkswagen India expands presence in Delhi NCR, Inaugurates new City Store in Gurgaon

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru: Volkswagen India has announced the expansion of its network in the Delhi NCR region with the inauguration of a new City Store in Gurgaon. This addition strengthens the Brand’s commitment to offering premium German-engineered vehicles and superior customer experiences to the growing customer base in the region.



The City Store will feature the Brand’s product portfolio comprising of the number one premium sedan – Virtus, popular SUVW – Taigun and global best-seller – Tiguan. Staffed by a dedicated team of six well trained staff, the City Store Gurgaon will be managed by Mr. Anand Wadhwa, Managing Director, Frontier Autoworld Pvt. Ltd. with a focus on delivering a customer-centric experience to meet the diverse needs of Volkswagen customers in the area.



Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “The national capital region is one of India’s largest urban centers and remains a major driver of demand for premium cars. The opening of the Gurgaon City Store not only strengthens our presence in this key region but also brings our world-class products and services closer to a larger base of prospective customers who live there. With this expansion, we aim to elevate the ownership experience by offering greater accessibility and personalized service, reinforcing Volkswagen’s reputation for delivering exceptional quality and innovation.”



Mr. Anand Wadhwa, Managing Director of Frontier Autoworld Pvt. Ltd., said, “We are delighted to be part of Volkswagen India’s growth story in the Delhi NCR region. Our team is fully prepared to provide the highest standards of service to our customers in Gurgaon. At the same time, we look forward to welcoming new customers to the Volkswagen family and are excited to introduce them to the Brand’s premium offerings.”



With the inauguration of the Gurgaon City Store, Volkswagen now operates 17 sales and 8 service touchpoints in the Delhi NCR region. This expansion is a testament to the Brand’s ongoing dedication to increasing accessibility and enhancing customer experiences across India.





