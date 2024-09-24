Armour Coaching Celebrates One-Year Milestone With International Expansion, Multilingual Coaching And Bespoke Corporate Solutions

(MENAFN- Pressat) Birmingham, September 2024 - Renowned Executive and Leadership Coach, Bob Armour, proudly celebrates the first anniversary of his coaching practice this month, marking a year of exceptional growth and impact.

In just one year, Bob has worked with an impressive portfolio of clients and expanded his services globally, working with companies in various countries and taking on a diverse team of coaches who offer coaching in multiple languages, across US and European time zones. This expansion allows him to cater to the unique needs of international clients, ensuring language, location and culture are no longer barriers to personal and professional growth.

To complement this expansion, Bob is excited to announce the launch of a new, bespoke online coaching interface. Designed for businesses that want to offer personalised coaching hours to their teams, the platform provides seamless scheduling, tailored sessions, and progress tracking, ensuring that their teams receive coaching that aligns with both their own ambitions and the company's long-term goals.

“I'm thrilled to have reached this milestone and to now provide coaching that can truly meet the needs of global organisations,” said Bob.“Our global, multilingual coaching team and our innovative platform are built to create lasting, impactful change for leaders and teams across all industries.”

The new online platform and multilingual coaching services underscore Bob's commitment to providing accessible, high-quality leadership development to professionals worldwide. As his practice continues to grow, Bob remains dedicated to empowering individuals and companies to thrive both professionally and personally in today's dynamic business environment.

