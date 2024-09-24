Restoration of Copenhagen’s fire-damaged Old Stock Exchange landmark to start on Monday

(MENAFN) Five months after a devastating fire ravaged Copenhagen's historic Old Stock Exchange, efforts to restore the 400-year-old building to its former splendor are set to begin. On Thursday, King Frederik X of Denmark will lay a “foundation stone” in a section of the red brick wall that survived the mid-April blaze, marking the official start of a yearslong reconstruction project.



Lars Daugaard Jepsen, head of reconstruction at Denmark’s Chamber of Commerce, which owns the building, expressed a commitment to expedite the process. “We will do this as fast as possible to have Boersen ready for the Copenhageners, for the Danes, for the world again,” he stated, using the Danish name for the stock exchange. An open day event is scheduled for Friday, allowing visitors to view what remains of the iconic downtown exchange, which was constructed in 1615 and first opened its doors in 1624, showcasing a prominent example of Dutch Renaissance architecture in Denmark.



The catastrophic fire erupted early on April 16, causing significant damage to the structure, which is a popular tourist attraction. The flames destroyed the building’s distinctive green copper roof and its iconic dragon-tail spire, leading to the collapse of a large section of the outer wall just two days later. In a heroic effort, many individuals, including local residents, rushed to the scene to save artworks, managing to recover around 90 percent of the cultural artifacts stored within the building.



While authorities have not yet disclosed the cause of the fire, it is believed to have originated on the roof, which was covered in scaffolding due to ongoing renovations planned for the building's anniversary in 2024. What was once a landmark is now left in ruins, but there is a wealth of detailed documentation regarding its original design. Daugaard Jepsen highlighted the extensive resources available for the reconstruction, stating, “We have a lot of pictures, we have a lot of papers, we have a lot of knowledge about this building,” which gives him optimism about the rebuilding process. He also noted the intention to use the same materials that were available during the original construction 400 years ago, ensuring that the restored building remains true to its historical roots.

