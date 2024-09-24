On 1St Dussehra After Lord Ram Temple's Establishment In Ayodhya, MP Govt Plans Mega Events  

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Sep 24 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh has planned mega events across the state on Dussehra as it will be the first after the establishment of the grand Lord Ram's temple in Ayodhya.

State Chief Mohan Yadav has asked district administrations to ensure proper arrangements for the upcoming Navratri festival set to begin on October 3 and the Dussehra, the state government said in a statement on Tuesday.

The chief minister said, "May Goddess Mother, who is the form of power, bless us so that everyone can do good deeds and walk on the right path."

"This year's Dussehra will be even more joyous as it will be the first after the establishment of Lord Ram's temple in Ayodhya. Therefore, the district administrations should actively ensure appropriate arrangements in all the temples and shrines of the state," he added.

"Every event will be celebrated with peace and harmony as per our ancient and age-old tradition," he said.

Besides directing police to ensure adequate security arrangements at religious and public places in the state, the Chief Minister said, adding that anti-social elements disturbing peace will be punished.

"Any kind of anti-social elements or their activities will not be tolerated in and around religious places," CM Yadav said, adding that "this year the festival of Navratri should be celebrated with pomp and spirit of brotherhood with proper management."

Various construction works are underway in the 'Devi Lokas', he said.

According to the state government, the religious places where mega events will be organised include - Sharda temple in Maihar, Pitambara Peeth of Datia, Baglamukhi Mata in Nalkheda, Harsiddhi Mata of Ujjain and many others.

Local authorities have also instructed to make adequate arrangements for electricity, drinking water, and security arrangements on the route with the promptness of the Police department.