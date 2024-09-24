Top UN officials urge action on global issues before Summit of the Future

(MENAFN) Senior UN officials have urged member states to take renewed action on global challenges ahead of the Summit of the Future, which seeks to restore confidence in multilateralism and address increasing criticism of the international organization.



The summit is scheduled for September 22-23 as part of the 79th UN General Assembly, which commenced earlier this month.



The summit also seeks to mobilize support for the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, initiated in 2015.



A “Pact for the Future,” which has been negotiated and agreed upon by member states, will be announced at the conclusion of the summit. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addressed the gathering on Saturday, stating, “Four years ago, we began the process that brings us here today because we saw a world in trouble: torn apart by conflict and inequalities, threatened by climate chaos and unregulated technologies, the Sustainable Development Goals in peril — with many countries now mired in disastrous debt and a cost-of-living crisis.”

