(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="A Meeting with Beauty in Horqin Right Wing Middle Banner of Hinggan League" data-link=" Meeting with Beauty in Horqin Right Wing Middle Banner of Hinggan League" class="whatsapp">Shar HINGGAN LEAGUE, CHINA - OutReach Newswire - 23 September 2024 -On September 20, with the theme of 'Singing and Touring Inner Mongolia 'Acer Monoes' from the Grasslands', a series branded event officially kicked off for the mono cultural season in Horqin Right Wing Middle Banner at the southern foot of the Greater Khingan Mountains and the northern tip of the Horqin Sandy Land in Hinggan League, Inner Mongolia. This region boasts numerous accolades, including the National Practice and Innovation Base for 'Lucid Waters and Lush Mountains Are Invaluable Assets', Integrated Tourism Demonstration Zone of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and One Banner with Nine Townships and Five Intangible Cultural Heritage Items.







Landscape of acer mono forests in Hinggan League

Horqin Right Wing Middle Banner in autumn is a canvas dyed in vibrant hues, with acer mono forests bathed in a cascade of colors, the Menggehan Mountain stretching out like a splendid brocade, and the crystal-clear Hangali Lake mirroring the sky. The unparallel beautiful natural landscape forms a unique picture of 'autumnal romance' in Hinggan League.







Landscape of acer mono forests in Hinggan League

The event will last until October 27, during which diverse activities will be held to showcase the abundant tourism resources of Horqin Right Wing Middle Banner and the profound cultural connotations of north China's Inner Mongolia, attracting more visitors to a meeting with beauty in Horqin Right Wing Middle Banner of Hinggan League.

In recent years, Horqin Right Wing Middle Banner has been continuously deepening the development strategy of 'fostering culture and tourism' and making all efforts to 'revitalize the Banner through culture and tourism'. Fully focusing on upgrading and integrating the culture industry and tourism, Horqin Right Wing Middle Banner continues to extend the 'One Area, Three Routes' premium tourism routes, passionately develops the 'Acer Monoes from the Grasslands' cultural tourism brand, makes efforts to foster a diversified and multi-faceted tourism landscape, and keeps driving the trans-regional and cross-border leapfrog development of tourism, with the goal to make the national tourism resort become a destination of choice, which is preferred and on the must-visit list of visitors from home and abroad.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Organizing Committee of the Acer Mono Cultural Tourism Season Series Branded Event