2019 Pulwama Attack Accused Dies Of Heart Attack In Jammu Hospital

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A 32-year-old man chargesheeted in the deadly attck on a CRPF convoy in South Kashmir's Pulwama district five years ago has died of a heart attack in the Medical College Hospital here, officials said.

Bilal Ahmad Kuchey of Kakapora's Hajibal village was among 19 people formally charged in the case.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed and eight more in suicide attack on convoy in Pulwama's Lethpora on February 14, 2019.

According to officials, Kuchey was hospitalised on September 17 after he fell sick at the Kishtwar district jail. He died of a heart attack on Monday night, they added.

Kuchey and 18 other accused in the case were chargesheeted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on August 25, 2020. He was among the seven accused arrested in the case.

He and the other accused Shakir Bashir, Insha Jan and Peer Tariq Ahmad Shah had provided logistics and harboured the attackers in their homes.

The charge sheet was filed under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code, Arms Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Foreigners Act and the J&K Public Property (Prevention of Damages) Act.