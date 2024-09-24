Jessica Alba Shares A Glimpse Of ‘Monday Makeover’

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Sep 24 (IANS) Jessica Alba, who is known for 'Entourage', 'Sin City: A Dame to Kill For', 'Never Been Kissed' and others, has shared a glimpse of the renovation of her parents' home.

The actress took to her Instagram recently, and dropped several pictures of the renovation work, and shared how she did it for her parents as the transformation made them happy. In the pictures, one can see the newly done up exteriors of the house, the barbeque area, the pool area and the seating area.

The actress penned a long note in the caption and shared how the renovation was done. She wrote,“#MakeoverMonday - if you know my parents, you know they love to entertain. Whether they're inviting you over for a BBQ, to catch a game, homemade pizza night, a pool party, or just to hangout - you can always count on having a good time at their place! So when it came to redoing their backyard, I knew I really wanted to give them an outdoor kitchen. @rtaoutdoorliving and @coyoteoutdoor made that hope a total dream come true”.

She further mentioned,“Swipe to check out the insane #before and #after photos. Working with their team to customise the outdoor kitchen so it perfectly fit the space and my parents' needs was a total breeze. Now, I'm just hoping my parents invite me over to hang and enjoy their dreamy backyard oasis! I mean - just look at these before & after shots - what a vibe! P.S. - Part 2 of this surprise renovation is live on my YouTube - link in bio if you haven't watched it already #AD #RTAOutdoorLiving #OutdoorKitchen #HomeRenovation #HonestRenovations”.

Earlier, the actress took part in a board meeting organised to discuss the preparations underway for the Los Angeles Olympics.