Together For Sustainability: Pester Pac Automation And Solutum Offer New Environmentally Friendly Packaging Solution

Solutum Technologies Ltd. ,

innovator of sustainable materials with a holistic end-of-life, announced its addition to pester pac 's expanded portfolio in the field of processing alternative packaging material. In addition to its existing portfolio of PCR-films, bio-based materials and packaging materials made of paper, the newly developed from Solutum

can now also be processed on the Pester stretchwrapping machines and full overwrapping systems. This joint development represents a significant advance in packaging technology and offers an environmentally friendly alternative to packaging with conventional film material.

The Solutum film material has the most versatile end of life properties, including industrial composting and full biodegradability in soil and water. The film leaves no residue of microplastics or other toxic substances. Compared to conventional LDPE film, the Solutum film has higher tear strength. This property makes it possible to significantly reduce the material thickness, which in turn leads to material savings.

Solutum film is compatible with the existing Pester stretchwrapping and full overwrapping systems. The use of this new film material is possible without major upgrades, which means that the production processes can be adapted efficiently and cost-effectively. This easy integration is an essential benefit in the holistic sustainability view and underlines the practicality of the new solution.

Solutum's packaging material can be produced locally on existing extruders, making it possible to scale the film to meet demand via existing suppliers. The possibility for local production contributes to reduced transport emissions and supports regional economic cycles. Moreover, using Solutum film reduces the cooling requirements on Pester's stretchwrapping systems, resulting in up to 80 per cent pneumatic energy savings.

The Solutum material has been awarded the Interseroh 'Made for Recycling' for paper products according to the Aticelca 501 test method, TÜV Industrial Composting, TÜV Soil Biodegradable and self-declared with the ISO14020 Water Biodegradable label.

The collaboration between pester pac automation and Solutum represents an important step towards sustainable packaging solutions that meet both ecological and economic requirements. By processing the Solutum film on Pester film machines, the machine manufacturer offers its customers the opportunity to optimally protect their products, and at the same time opt for an innovative and ecological packaging material in line with their own sustainability strategy.

pester pac automation (Hall 1, Booth 1-141) and Solutum will be showcasing a stretchwrapping machine that processes Solutum's sustainable film at FACHPACK 2024 in Hall 1, Booth 1-507.

Voices on the collaboration

"With the possible use of Solutum's biodegradable film on our plants, we are making an active contribution to environmental protection and also offering our customers the opportunity for efficient processing and material savings." (Joachim Eckart, Director Sales at pester pac automation)

"At the end of its life cycle, Solutum's material decomposes completely. When handled in a managed environment, Solutum biodegrades in industrial composting plants, and in unmanaged environments, including oceans, rivers or when openly dumped, Solutum film biodegrades in soil and natural waters. With widespread adoption, Solutum can effectively mitigate the environmental harms caused by flexible packaging, while delivering on performance and economics." (Sharon Barak, founder and president of Solutum)

Benefits



The Solutum film can be used on Pester packaging lines without any conversion. The new material can replace a standard LDPE or OPP film with consistent performance.

The film has a higher tear strength than a comparable LDPE film, allowing a significant reduction in material thickness. This special film from Solutum can be produced by film manufacturers worldwide to enable Pester customers to source this film locally.

About pester pac automation GmbH

We care - inspired by a better world

Today, pester pac automation GmbH is one of the world's leading system providers for end-of-line packaging solutions and specializes in the integration of high-tech packaging lines. For over 50 years, Pester has been setting trends in end-of-line packaging and automation for the pharmaceutical and consumer goods industries. pester pac automation stands for innovation and the development of future-proof and sustainable machine technology, from film packaging to case packaging and palletizing. Leading companies in the pharmaceutical and consumer industries all over the world rely on the Pester machine portfolio. Around the globe, more than 8,000 Pester systems and lines are proving their productivity every day with their intelligent technology, highest quality and performance. In addition to innovative packaging systems, Pester offers digital solutions, individual services, customer-oriented developments as well as tailor-made engineering and turn-key solutions from a single source. Worldwide around 950 employees, eight subsidiaries and 35 representatives in 80 countries are involved in a dynamic sales and service network for the optimal packaging process and customer dialogue on site.

More information at or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Solutum

Solutum offers a holistic solution to single-use plastic end-of-life on its mission to eliminate plastic waste. The company is scaling up production, providing a sustainable material for flexible packaging that delivers on performance and offers a holistic end-of-life for entities that employ a structured sustainability plan and those that don't. Solutum tackles waste at the source by enabling manufacturers to reduce the material used for packaging applications. At end-of-life, Solutum's material decomposes in industrial compositing facilities and biodegrades in soil and ambient water, leaving no environmental impact. Solutum material is compatible and working in existing converter machinery and processes. It's also being validated in machines made by packaging leaders.

