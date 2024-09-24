Orevital Announces First-Ever Advanced Topical Product Testing Study

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Orevital Labs is excited to announce its inaugural study on advanced topical product testing services. This effort is a joint venture with Ecomena Science and Research Center, which brings extensive experience in key topical testing techniques, such as **In Vitro Release Testing (IVRT)** and skin-model-based testing-critical parameters for developing and monitoring semi-solid topical cream products.

Replicating a reference formulation is essential for developing generic topical formulations, ensuring the content and behavior, including the release rate of active ingredients like **BPC-157 Peptide**, which is used in Orevital's Body Compound Peptide cream. IVRT is a reliable and convenient tool for measuring the release rate of topical formulations, making it indispensable for establishing bioequivalence.

The study's objective is to demonstrate that the cream's absorption rate surpasses the typical rate of 40%. Orevital is confident, based on historical studies, that utilizing magnesium as an active ingredient in previous formulations has successfully enhanced delivery beyond the dermal layer.

BPC-157 Peptide serves as an anti-inflammatory and employs advanced technology for targeted delivery into body tissues, showing promise for digestive health. Athletes highly favor it for muscle and tendon recovery, with outstanding reviews highlighting its effectiveness as an anti-inflammatory solution, providing crucial relief and supporting active lifestyles.

Orevital Labs is a leader in transdermal solutions, focusing on essential minerals, peptides, and natural ingredients. The company is renowned for its non-invasive peptide delivery system, which allows for precise, localized treatment, effectively addressing discomfort. Orevital's unique transdermal formulations ensure direct delivery of active ingredients to tissues and cells, making it a preferred choice in the spa and skincare industries.

True healing embraces holistic well-being, and Orevital is committed to delivering innovative solutions to support that vision.

