EPAM Achieves Exceptional Performer Status In 2024 Swiss IT Sourcing Study

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Receiving top client-driven evaluation scores across account management, service delivery quality, application services and digital transformation, EPAM has positioned itself as a top IT in the Swiss market

To achieve agility, innovation and cost efficiency, organizations are increasingly turning to strategic partnerships with specialized external IT vendors to boost competitiveness and growth.

EPAM Systems,

(NYSE: EPAM ), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, today announced it has been named a Top IT Sourcing Vendor in Switzerland, achieving high customer satisfaction ratings across multiple evaluation criteria by Whitelane Research , an independent organization focused on IT sourcing research across Europe. This marks the fourth consecutive year that EPAM has been recognized as a top IT sourcing vendor in Switzerland, having previously achieved this distinction in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

EPAM Recognized as a Top IT Sourcing Vendor in Switzerland.

"We're honored to be recognized by our clients as a top-performing IT sourcing vendor in the 2024 Whitelane Research IT Sourcing Survey for Switzerland," said Enver Amdiy, SVP,

Co-Head of EU Business

at

EPAM. "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our clients for their continued trust, which has been crucial in achieving these top satisfaction ratings. Our clients' confidence drives us to uphold our commitment to client-focused account management and service delivery excellence, as we work hard to support their transformative innovation journeys."

In the 2024 Swiss IT Sourcing Study by Whitelane Research, more than 150 CIOs from the top IT spending organizations evaluated more than 400 unique IT sourcing relationships based on key performance indicators and by IT domain, delivering one of the most representative voice-of-the-customer reports on the outsourcing market in Switzerland. Survey respondents evaluated 19 IT service providers across various performance categories, with EPAM achieving exceptional performer in application services and general satisfaction and excellent ratings in the following categories:



Account Management Quality:

EPAM received a rating of 87%

Application services:

EPAM received a rating of 85%

Service Delivery Quality:

EPAM received a rating of 84%

General Satisfaction:

EPAM received a rating of 83% Digital transformation:

EPAM received a rating of 80%

"EPAM's performance in the 2024 Swiss IT Sourcing Study demonstrates its strong position as a reliable IT service provider, particularly excelling in application services and digital transformation," said Alex van den Bergh, Head of Research, Europe at Whitelane Research. "With exceptional client ratings in account management and service delivery quality and recognition as a top choice for future business, EPAM validates its strong commitment to client satisfaction and excellence in operational execution, solidifying the Company's position as a leading partner in the competitive Swiss IT sourcing market."

Recognized by clients across Europe for its excellent customer satisfaction, EPAM supports its clients in scaling and transforming their businesses with advanced strategy, advisory, consulting and design expertise. This recent acknowledgment underscores EPAM's ongoing commitment to delivering leading-edge digital transformation services, application services, and engineering solutions tailored to clients evolving needs in the Swiss market.

Recent customer-led recognitions by Whitelane Research have underscored EPAM's performance as a highly competitive IT sourcing vendor across various European markets:



In June 2024,

EPAM was recognized as a top IT sourcing vendor in the UK .

In April 2024,

EPAM was named a top IT sourcing vendor in the Nordics.

In March 2024,

EPAM was recognized as a top IT sourcing vendor in the Netherlands .

In February 2024,

EPAM received recognition from Whitelane Research as a top IT sourcing vendor in

Europe . In December 2023, EPAM was named a

top IT sourcing vendor by Whitelane Research in

Germany .

About

EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:

EPAM ) has used its software engineering expertise to become a leading global provider of digital engineering, cloud and AI-enabled transformation services, and a leading business and experience consulting partner for global enterprises and ambitious startups. We address our clients' transformation challenges by focusing EPAM Continuum's integrated strategy, experience and technology consulting with our 30+ years of engineering execution to speed our clients' time to market and drive greater value from their innovations and digital investments.

We make

GenAI real with our AI LLM orchestration, testing and engineering solutions, EPAM DIAL, EPAM EliteATM

and EPAM AI/RUNTM, respectively.

We deliver globally but engage locally with our expert teams of consultants, architects, designers and engineers, making the future real for our clients, our partners, and our people around the world. We believe the right solutions are the ones that improve people's lives and fuel competitive advantage for our clients across diverse industries. Our thinking comes to life in the experiences, products and platforms we design and bring to market.

Added to the S&P 500 and the Forbes Global 2000 in 2021 and recognized by Glassdoor and Newsweek as a Top 100 Best Workplace, our multidisciplinary teams serve customers across six continents. We are proud to be among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Services in the Fortune 1000 and to be recognized as a leader in the IDC MarketScapes for Worldwide Experience Build Services, Worldwide Experience Design Services and Worldwide Software Engineering Services as well as a leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Custom Software Development Services, Worldwide.*

Learn more at



and follow us on

LinkedIn .

* Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of

Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

