Heat Wave Returns To Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Severe heat wave was witnessed yet again in Kashmir parts on Monday with the gateway of Kashmir-Qazigund, recording the highest-ever day temperature in the month of September at 33.2 degree Celsius.

Jammu and Kashmir parts recorded a rise in the maximum as well as the minimum temperatures with Kashmir recording the heat wave and some parts including Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recording severe heat wave today.

Data reveals that Srinagar recorded the maximum temperature of 33.7 degree Celsius, which was 6.7 degrees above normal.

In Qazigund, the mercury settled 7.6 degrees above normal temperature today, the data reveals, adding that Kokernag recorded a maximum temperature of 31.6 degree Celsius, which was 7.0 degrees above normal.

Kupwara in north Kashmir, Pahalgam a famous tourist destination and Gulmarg a ski-resort recorded maximum temperatures of 33.2 degree Celsius, 29.4 degree Celsius and 23.6 degree Celsius respectively.

However, as per the forecast, the prevalent weather conditions are expected to continue for the next three days.

Faizan Arif Keng, an Independent Weather Forecaster,

said that the heat wave will continue for the next three days, however, a Western Disturbance is affecting Jammu and Kashmir on September 27 and 28 while under its influence, the rains in some parts of J&K is also expected during the period.