Royal Court Chief Reiterates Kingdom's Unwavering Support For Palestinians

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi on Monday reiterated Jordan's unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause under the wise Hashemite leadership and its esteemed international standing.

During a meeting at the Royal Hashemite Court with a delegation from the Bani Marouf tribe from Mafraq, Issawi emphasised that Jordan, led by King Abdullah, ensures the Palestinian issue remains a priority on the international agenda, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Issawi also highlighted His Majesty's pivotal role at the international and United Nations levels in stopping the Israeli aggression on Gaza and ensuring the continuous flow of medical, and humanitarian aid.

Issawi also stressed the significance of the“Restoring Hope” initiative, launched under Royal directives, which aims to assist over 14,000 individuals who have suffered limb amputations during the Israeli assault by providing prosthetic limbs within an hour, helping them resume their lives, reintegrate, and rehabilitate.

Issawi also pointed to the air drops in which His Majesty personally participated, despite the risks involved. He also touched on the efforts of Her Majesty Queen Rania in exposing the crimes committed against the Palestinian people by the Israeli occupation, clarifying the true nature of the war to international public opinion. He also commended the brave stands of HRH Crown Prince Hussein.

Issawi reiterated that Jordan advocates for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. He stressed that Jordan will not accept any resolution to the Palestinian issue that undermines its national interests, nor any solution that does not fulfil the legitimate aspirations and rights of the Palestinian people.

The attendees expressed their appreciation for King Abdullah's international and regional efforts. They also commended Jordan's leading humanitarian role in supporting the people of Gaza and the West Bank, noting that the Kingdom was among the first countries to send medical and food aid convoys since the beginning of the aggression.