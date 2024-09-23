King, In Call With Mikati, Says Jordan Stands With Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - King Abdullah on Monday stressed that Jordan stands with Lebanon and its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens in the face of the Israeli war.

In a call with Lebanese caretaker Prime Najib Mikati, His Majesty warned of the dangerous Israeli escalation, stressing the need for concerted international efforts to put a stop to it before the entire region is dragged into an all-out war, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King said ending escalation in the region begins with the immediate stop of the war on Gaza.

His Majesty urged the international community to stand with Lebanon at this difficult time to protect innocent civilians, and to move urgently to end all forms of regional escalation, the statement added.