King Meets Kuwait Crown Prince, Stresses Need To Step Up Arab Efforts To Stop Israeli War On Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Sept. 23 (Petra) King Abdullah II met on Monday with Kuwait Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah and stressed the need to step up Arab efforts in coordination with key international actors to stop the Israeli war on Lebanon.During the meeting, held in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meetings, His Majesty said the immediate step required to end escalation in the region is putting a stop to the war on Gaza.The King and Sheikh Sabah discussed relief needs in Gaza and means to enhance cooperation to bolster the humanitarian response in the Strip.His Majesty warned of the dangers of extremist settler attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank, as well as violations of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.Discussions also covered the deep-rooted ties between the two countries and peoples, as well as keenness to expand cooperation across various fields.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meeting.