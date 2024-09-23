Badlapur Case: 'He Was Afraid Of Bursting Crackers, How Can...', Akshay Shinde's Mother Alleges Conspiracy In Son's Death

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In the Badlapur sexual assault case, the mother of accused Akshay Shinde, who was fatally shot by on Monday evening, has made alarming allegations regarding her son's death. She claims that the incident was pre-planned and raised serious questions about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

In an interview, Shinde's mother shared details of her last visit at Taloja jail which was just hours before the shooting. She mentioned that she had been waiting since morning to see him and finally spoke with him for 15 minutes in late afternoon. She said,“He said that when I visited him last Monday, he had been beaten by the police officials.”

The mother further added,“This is pre-planned. This appears to be done at the behest of some political leaders,” as quoted by Hindustan Times.

While speaking to AajTak, the mother also said that her family would not accept Akshay's body until a thorough investigation is conducted and those responsible are held accountable.





“Akshay Shinde's murder was a planned conspiracy. The police have killed my child. The school management must also be probed along with the police. We will not accept Akshay's body until there is an investigation and the culprits are punished,” she told Aajtak.

The mother and his uncle also spoke to reporters outside the hopsital and questioned the police version. They asserted that he could not have snatched the weapon of a policeman. He was not depressed, they added. "The police have killed our child. The school management must also be probed. The police got him to write something but we don't know what it is," the family alleged. "My son was afraid of bursting crackers and crossing the road. How can he shoot at policemen," she asked as quoted by PTI. Akshay's father Anna Shinde also said that an inquiry should be conducted into his son's killing.





Akshay Shinde was been taken to Badlapur from Taloja jail for investigation on Monday. "When the police vehicle reached Mumbra bypass, he snatched a policeman's gun and opened fire at an assistant police inspector in the vehicle. He was shot in retaliatory firing,” PTI reported citing the police. "Shinde was admitted to the hospital in a serious condition, where he succumbed to bullet injuries,” the police said.

