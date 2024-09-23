Southaven RV & Marine Named RV Business Top 50 Dealer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SOUTHAVEN, MS, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Southaven RV & Marine is proud to announce that it has been named one of the 2024 RV Business Top 50 Dealers, a prestigious honor recognizing excellence in the RV industry. The award was announced by CEO Mark Hixson, who expressed his gratitude on behalf of the company: "This is a very special honor for our team. We are incredibly grateful to receive such recognition from our peers and leaders in the RV industry."Southaven RV & Marine, a leading RV dealer in the Memphis, TN and Mississippi area, has been acknowledged for its commitment to providing exceptional service, high-quality inventory, and a top-tier customer experience. The dealership is known for carrying some of the most sought-after RV brands, including Newmar, Thor Motor Coach, Jayco, Entegra, Forest River, Grand Design, Airstream, Dutchmen, Coachmen, and Keystone.The 2024 RV Business Top 50 Dealer Awards saw a record number of nominations, making this year's recognition even more significant. According to RV Business, "The Top 50 program raises the bar in RV retailing, recognizing the best RV retailers from across the country." Over 200 dealers were nominated, and an independent panel of judges conducted an extensive review process, selecting Southaven RV & Marine for its outstanding performance, customer service, and leadership in the RV industry.The Top 50 Dealer Awards will be presented on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, during the RV Dealers Convention/Expo at Paris Las Vegas. The event is sponsored by key industry leaders, including Airxcel, Cummins Inc., GE Appliances, RV Trader, and Wells Fargo Inventory Finance, among others.Southaven RV & Marine has solidified its position as one of the top RV dealers in the region, offering an unparalleled selection of motorhomes and travel trailers. The dealership's indoor showroom provides a comfortable, year-round shopping experience for those looking for motorhomes for sale or the best RV dealer near me. Customers can explore an extensive inventory of Class A, B, and C motorhomes, travel trailers, and fifth wheels, all while receiving expert guidance from a knowledgeable staff.For those searching for the top RV brands, Southaven RV & Marine is your destination for high-quality models from Newmar, Thor Motor Coach, Jayco, Entegra, Forest River, and more. Whether you're in the market for a luxurious Class A motorhome or a versatile travel trailer, Southaven RV & Marine has the perfect RV to meet your needs.Visit Southaven RV & Marine today to discover why they've been named a Top 50 RV Dealer and to explore their exceptional selection of motorhomes for sale near Memphis, TN, and the Mississippi area. Experience the difference of working with one of the nation's top RV retailers!

