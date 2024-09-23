TESCO Unveils KCTS-8000X Extended Range: Advanced Transformer Testing System With Traceable Accuracy Down To A 1% Rating Factor

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BRISTOL, Pa., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TESCO, a leading provider of utility testing solutions, is proud to introduce its newest product, the KCTS-8000X Current Transformer Testing System. This state-of-the-art system is engineered for traceable accuracy down to a 1% rating factor , setting a new standard for testing transformers with primaries up to 8000 amperes . With its advanced features, the KCTS-8000X offers power utilities unmatched precision, reliability, and efficiency, ensuring that their metering systems remain accurate and compliant.

Addressing Utility Industry Needs

Utility companies rely heavily on accurate transformer testing to ensure precise metering, which directly affects billing and grid stability. Current transformers (CTs) play a crucial role in this process, scaling down high currents so they can be accurately measured. Even minor inaccuracies can lead to incorrect billing, impacting both utility companies and customers.

The KCTS-8000X is designed to solve these issues by offering enhanced testing accuracy for a wide range of current transformers, ensuring that utilities can confidently test transformers and minimize errors. By incorporating advanced features such as electronically compensated burdens and real-time data integration , the KCTS-8000X guarantees precise results with every test.

"We developed the KCTS-8000X in response to the growing demand for more accurate transformer testing in the utility sector," said Tom Lawton, President & CEO at TESCO. "This system provides the confidence utility companies need to ensure billing accuracy while reducing operational inefficiencies and test errors."

Key Features of the KCTS-8000X

The KCTS-8000X offers a range of innovative features that set it apart from other transformer testing systems:

The system can test CTs with primaries up to, providing traceable accuracy down to a. This makes the KCTS-8000X ideal for utilities needing to test a wide range of transformers with high precision, ensuring accurate billing and regulatory compliance.The KCTS-8000X automatically adjusts for, providing reliable results even at low current levels. These real-time adjustments improve the accuracy and reliability of test results without the need for manual intervention, making the testing process smoother and more efficient.The system displays and records live burden measurements, ensuring thorough test validation. By capturing real-time data during the test, utilities can maintain comprehensive records, which are essential for audits and compliance reporting.The KCTS-8000X seamlessly integrates with, allowing for the efficient collection, storage, and analysis of test data. This feature streamlines the workflow and reduces time spent on data management, helping utility labs improve their operational efficiency.The system includes several built-in safety features, such asand athat prevents accidental test errors. These features ensure that both the testing system and the transformers being tested are protected from damage, reducing downtime and costly repairs.The KCTS-8000X automates the test current rundown process, improving efficiency and reducing manual effort. This automation allows technicians to focus on the accuracy of the results without being burdened by time-consuming manual adjustments.The system features a, which helps reduce erroneous results by ensuring that transformers are fully demagnetized before testing begins. This feature improves the reliability of the testing process and reduces the likelihood of incorrect readings.

Improving Utility Billing and Grid Reliability

With its unmatched accuracy and comprehensive data integration, the KCTS-8000X is poised to significantly improve billing accuracy and grid reliability for utility companies. The ability to test CTs with traceable accuracy down to a 1% rating factor ensures that even the smallest discrepancies in metering can be detected and corrected. This is crucial in today's utility industry, where errors in energy measurement can lead to financial losses and customer dissatisfaction.

"The KCTS-8000X gives utilities the confidence to test transformers with greater accuracy, reducing billing errors and improving the overall efficiency of their operations," said Tom Lawton. "By offering such precise testing capabilities, this system helps utilities ensure the long-term reliability of their grid infrastructure."

About TESCO

For over 121 years, TESCO has been at the forefront of providing cutting-edge electrical testing and metering solutions to utilities worldwide. Specializing in transformer testing, metering accuracy, and grid reliability, TESCO is committed to delivering innovative products that help power companies optimize their operations and maintain compliance with industry standards. The KCTS-8000X is the latest addition to TESCO's lineup of reliable, high-performance testing equipment.

For more information about the KCTS-8000X or to schedule a demonstration, please visit

KCTS | TESCO - The Eastern Specialty Company (tescometering)

SOURCE TESCO - The Eastern Specialty Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED