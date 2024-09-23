CRS To Showcase Proven Recreation Solutions That Deliver Results At Fall 2024 Tradeshow Tour

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

National Recreation and Parks Association,

IAAPA - International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions,

World Waterpark Association,

Commercial Recreation Specialists Unveils Innovative Solutions to Elevate Recreation Venues, Offering Immediate ROI and Maximizing Visitor Engagement

- Ron Romens, Co-Founder and PresidentVERONA, WI, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Commercial Recreation Specialists (CRS) is excited to announce its fall 2024 tradeshow tour, spanning key industry events across the United States. For 25 years, CRS has led the way in the recreation industry, delivering innovative, comprehensive solutions that inspire the human spirit and drive measurable results.Unlock the Full Potential of Your Recreation Venue with CRS's Proven SolutionsIndustry professionals, municipal leaders, campground owners, and developers are invited to connect with CRS at these events to discover how a proven recreation model can transform waterfront and land-based destinations. CRS delivers immediate ROI with low start-up costs, maximizes visitor throughput, and eliminates long lines to create unforgettable guest experiences and drive sustainable revenue growth.Tradeshow Schedule- Jewish Day Camp Network: September 23-24, 2024 – Nyack, NY- MRPA Annual Conference (Minnesota Recreation and Parks Association): September 24-27, 2024 – Mankato, MN- NRPA Annual Conference (National Recreation and Park Association ): October 8-10, 2024 – Atlanta, GA, Booth #2133- World Waterpark Association: October 8-11, 2024 – Las Vegas, NV, Booth #1141 with a CRS Hosted Educational Break-out Session:“Drive Results With A Sustainable, Open-Water Recreation Destination” on Friday, October 11th, 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM- Outdoor Hospitality Conference & Expo: November 4-7, 2024 – Oklahoma City, OK, Booth #1032- Jellystone Park Symposium: November 11-13, 2024 – Knoxville, TN- IAAPA Expo (The Global Association for the Attractions Industry) : November 18-22, 2024 – Orlando, FL, Booth #2845- New Jersey League of Municipalities: November 19-21, 2024 – Atlantic City, NJ- KOA Convention & Expo: November 20-21, 2024 – San Antonio, TX, Booth #607- Campground Owners Expo: December 4-7, 2024 – Branson, MO with a CRS Hosted Educational Session titled:“Drive Revenue with Your Recreation” (Time and date - TBD)- Jewish Camp Summit: December 8-11, 2024 – Chicago, IL- Christian Camp and Conference Association (CCCA): December 9-12, 2024 – Colorado Springs, COIn addition to exhibiting, CRS President Ron Romens will lead educational sessions at two of the events:- World Waterpark Association show in Las Vegas, Romens will host a session titled "Drive Results With A Sustainable, Open-Water Recreation Destination" featuring a panel of experts from top water-based attractions.- Campground Owners Expo (date and time TBD), Romens will present "Drive Revenue with Your Recreation," sharing strategies to increase revenue through innovative recreation solutions.Celebrating 25 Years of LeadershipAs CRS marks 25 years in the industry, it remains dedicated to delivering exceptional results through comprehensive recreation solutions. CRS's proven expertise spans three key areas:1. Product Breadth and Depth: From innovative water attractions to premium land-based solutions, CRS offers an unmatched selection to meet diverse recreation needs.2. Expertise and Experience: The seasoned team of Recreation Specialists at CRS brings decades of industry knowledge, ensuring every project is executed with precision.3. Comprehensive Capabilities: CRS provides a full suite of services-from design and installation to consulting, maintenance, and repair-helping clients maximize their venue's potential.For more information or to schedule a meeting at an upcoming tradeshow, visit .

Terese Welch

CRS

+1 608-497-2213

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Inspiring the human spirit through recreation is what we're all about at CRS. From concept to completion - let's have some fun!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.