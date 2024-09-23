Sniper Bladeworks Announces Limited 2024-25 Product Line Launch

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Designs and Limited Classics Available While Supplies Last

KS, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sniper Bladeworks, renowned for its tactical and outdoor knives, is thrilled to announce the launch of its 2024-25 product line, including four new models. This release offers knife enthusiasts a rare opportunity to acquire unique and innovative SBW designs in multiple colorways. Headlining the release is the highly anticipated BDH. With only 250 available, BDH's will move fast, with high demand among collectors.

Introducing Sniper Bladeworks' four new models:

BDH: A modern take on the North African classic with a modified Bowie blade and full tang construction.

*ONLY 250 AVAILABLE*

AP Tanto: A compact and lightweight folder ideal for everyday carry, featuring a S35VN blade and titanium frame. The Tanto is already drawing rave reviews for its everyday fit and eye-catching design.

UC Utility/Skinner: A versatile fixed blade designed by Lance Abernathy and tested in Africa. This knife is the perfect mix of tactical and utility.

TOG: The Second-gen and updated version of this utility knife. Inspired by Lance's affinity for the classic Sunfish, with a black PVD-coated D2 blade. Here's what one early reviewer had to say:

In addition, Sniper Bladeworks is offering limited remaining quantities of its award-winning models, including:

LPC: A robust yet sleek folder favored by collectors and tactical users alike, featuring a clip point blade and G-10 scales. The LPC is classic that never goes out of style.

DMF: With hand-filling ergonomics and a reverse tanto blade, this folder stands out in the Sniper lineup and belongs in every collection. Our custom DMF was featured on the cover of Blade Magazine.

MAMU: This Sniper interpretation of a classic field knife was featured on Discovery Channel's Man, Woman, Wild. At less than $200, the MAMU continues to

be one of Sniper Bladeworks' best sellers and a favorite among outdoorsmen.

“With the launch of our 2024-25 product line, we are excited to introduce new designs while continuing to offer our classic models. The limited quantities make this release especially unique, and we are proud to continue delivering knives that professionals and enthusiasts can rely on at affordable prices.”

- Adam Pener, CEO

About Sniper Bladeworks

Sniper Bladeworks is a Kansas City Original. The company's ethos is influenced by its Midwest roots and the city's rich history. The company takes great pride in the servicemembers, law enforcement, and first responders who rely on our knives.

For more information or to order, visit .

