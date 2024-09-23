(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON & NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce two significant recognitions for its Litigation Group . The firm has earned a spot on BTI Consulting's 2025 list of the "Most Feared Law Firms in Litigation" for the fourth consecutive year, once again earning the title of an "Intimidating Opponent." The most feared law firms have the skills and expertise required to manage the aggressive, complex nature of today's litigation landscape.

Additionally, eight Goulston & Storrs litigators-Nicholas Cutaia , Derek Domian , Jennifer Furey , Matthew Horvitz , Gary Ronan , Richard Rosensweig , Adam Safer, and Richard Zielinski -were named to Lawdragon's 2025 list of 500 Leading Litigators in America for their exceptional individual achievements. According to Lawdragon, the 500 Leading Litigators in America represent the best U.S. lawyers to "stand up in court and advocate on behalf of a client whose business, wellbeing or future" is in jeopardy.

Goulston & Storrs' Litigation Group is renowned for its broad expertise handling complicated, high-stakes, bet-the-company cases and for its practical, client-focused, problem-solving approach. The firm's litigators span a wide range of practice areas and industries, including business/commercial, employment, real estate, intellectual property, financial institutions, probate and fiduciary, professional liability, data privacy, and government investigations.

Nicholas Cutaia, New York-based co-chair of the Litigation Group, handles a broad range of complex commercial litigation in federal and state court and arbitration, including M&A litigation, partnership and investor disputes, and securities-related matters, including class action defense. He also co-leads the firm's law firm defense practice, representing Am Law 100 and 200 law firms in high-stakes legal malpractice matters.

Derek Domian, a Boston-based business litigator, represents clients in complex commercial, real estate, leasing, professional liability, and intellectual property disputes. He represents clients in state and federal courts at the trial and appellate levels, and before arbitrators, mediators, and regulatory bodies. He also defends law firms and lawyers in malpractice and disciplinary claims.

Jennifer Furey, Boston-based co-chair of the Litigation Group, focuses on intellectual property, commercial, and employment litigation. She represents individuals and businesses with intellectual property matters concerning utility and design patents, trademarks, trade dress, trade secrets, false advertising and copyrights, and with high-stakes commercial litigation matters and employment disputes.

Matt Horvitz, a Boston-based employment lawyer and counselor, specializes in wage-and-hour disputes, class actions, and the full spectrum of challenges arising from the workplace. In addition to an active commercial litigation practice, he advises employers and executives involved in disputes in state and federal courts and before administrative agencies. He also helps employers with internal policies, procedures, training, investigations, and compliance with state and federal regulations. Horvitz also assists clients with their accessibility issues and litigation involving fair housing and disability laws.



Gary Ronan, Boston-based co-chair of the firm's probate and fiduciary litigation practice, handles family disputes, fiduciary duty claims, trust matters, partnership and limited liability company disputes, and other trust and estates matters for individuals and families. He also helps clients navigate real estate matters, including zoning, leasing, permitting, and other real estate disputes. In the professional liability area, he defends lawyers and law firms in malpractice cases and provides legal ethics advice. Ronan also serves as Goulston & Storrs' Assistant General Counsel.

Richard Rosensweig, a Boston-based attorney, defends lawyers and law firms in professional malpractice claims and disciplinary matters, and counsels them in ethical matters and regulatory investigations. Rosensweig also handles complex corporate and securities litigation and serves as Goulston & Storrs' General counsel.

Adam Safer, a New York-based commercial litigator, represents clients in a broad array of business and real estate disputes, including those involving purchase and sale agreements, joint ventures, leasing, statutory claims and construction. He also represents companies in employment disputes with a particular focus on restrictive covenants. He serves as the firm's Assistant General Counsel.

Richard Zielinski, based in Boston and New York, is a nationally regarded "bet the company" trial lawyer with deep expertise in complex, high-stakes commercial litigation. He is especially known for his specific expertise representing major law firms across the country in legal malpractice defense, disciplinary matters, and intra-firm disputes. He also handles a wide range of business and real estate disputes, and defends manufacturers in products liability, mass tort, and class action cases. He is a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers.

