The Provenance Chaintm Network Awarded NIST Semiconductor Metrology SBIR Award To Help Realize CHIPS Act Goal

- Jeff Gaus, CEO of The Provenance ChainTM NetworkPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Provenance ChainTM (PCN) is proud to announce that it was awarded a Small Business Innovation and Research (SBIR) grant from the National Institute of Standards and (NIST) to lead a groundbreaking initiative focused on the development of a Commercial TrustTM Protocol (CTP) tailored to the semiconductor industry. The SBIR grant , funded by the CHIPS Act, marks a pivotal step in enhancing the security, verifiability, and management of critical supply chain, manufacturing, and intellectual property data for the US semiconductor industry.The project, titled“Defining & Deploying a Reference Implementation of the PCN Commercial TrustTM Protocol (CTP) to Capture, Manage, and License the Verifiable Credentials, Metrology, and Intellectual Property (IP) of the Semiconductor Industry”, aims to establish a robust framework for ensuring the accuracy and integrity of critical digital credentials across the semiconductor value chain. This work will also be applicable to and benefit all critical supply chains, such as PCNs current work to verify flight critical hardware for the United States Space Force (USSF).The new framework will leverage advanced blockchain technology to create a secure, scalable, and verifiable system to manage and protect credentials, metrology data, and intellectual property (IP) across the semiconductor ecosystem. By incorporating innovative solutions and standards, the CTP will empower businesses to confidently capture, manage, and license their digital assets with heightened transparency and trust.“We are honored to receive this SBIR award from the experts at NIST, who recognize the potential of the Commercial TrustTM Protocol to revolutionize how digital credentials and IP are managed in what is likely the most critical industry globally,” said Jeff Gaus, CEO of The Provenance ChainTM Network.“This initiative not only will set new standards for security and trust in the semiconductor industry, it also will pave the way for broader adoption of systems of evidence across other sectors.”This collaboration between PCN and NIST will significantly advance the adoption of a trusted digital infrastructure, ensuring that the U.S. semiconductor industry remains at the forefront of global innovation while upholding the highest standards of data integrity, security, and intellectual property protection for all contributors in the supply chain.During the project, PCN will work closely with industry stakeholders, NIST experts, and other key partners to define and implement the reference architecture of the CTP. The outcome of this initiative will enable the semiconductor industry to address some of its most pressing challenges, including the need for secure data exchange, verifiable supply chain credentials, and the management of proprietary metrology and IP.ABOUT THE PROVENANCE CHAINTM NETWORKThe Provenance Chain Network is a leader in blockchain-based solutions for secure data management and digital credentialing. Our mission is to create trusted ecosystems where data integrity, security, and verifiability drive innovation and collaboration. Through cutting-edge technology, PCN empowers industries to capture and manage critical digital assets with unparalleled transparency and trust.ABOUT NISTThe National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) is a non-regulatory agency of the U.S. Department of Commerce. NIST's mission is to promote innovation and industrial competitiveness by advancing measurement science, standards, and technology in ways that enhance economic security and improve our quality of life.ABOUT CHIPS FOR AMERICACHIPS for America has allocated over $32 billion in proposed funding across 16 states and proposed to invest billions more in research and innovation, which will create over 115,000 jobs. CHIPS for America includes the CHIPS Program Office, responsible for manufacturing incentives, and the CHIPS Research and Development Office, responsible for R&D programs, that both sit within the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) at the Department of Commerce. Visit to learn more.The CHIPS Metrology Program is building partnerships between researchers and industry to address the microelectronics industry's metrology grand challenges. CHIPS for America has funded over $190 million across over 40 projects that are helping to develop new instruments, methods, data analysis, and models and simulations.For more information, visit

