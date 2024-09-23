China's Used Car Retailer Uxin Limited (Nasdaq: UXIN) Makes NASDAQ Top Gainer List On News

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas including auto reports on trading for Uxin Limited (Nasdaq: UXIN), China's leading used car retailer.

The stock is trading at $ 2.2750, up 0.6650, gaining 41.1765% on volume of over 9.2 Million shares. The stock had a day's high of $2.63 as of this report.

Today Uxin announced its unaudited results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Highlights for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

Transaction volume was 5,605 units for the three months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of 38.1% from 4,058 units in the last quarter and an increase of 72.2% from 3,254 units in the same period last year.

Retail transaction volume was 4,090 units, an increase of 30.9% from 3,124 units in the last quarter and an increase of 142.4% from 1,687 units in the same period last year.

Total revenues were RMB401.2 million (US$55.2 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of 25.7% from RMB319.2 million in the last quarter and an increase of 38.8% from RMB289.0 million in the same period last year.

Gross margin was 6.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared with 6.6% in the last quarter and 6.1% in the same period last year.

Loss from operations was RMB62.5 million (US$8.6 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared with RMB109.8 million in the last quarter and RMB63.2 million in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA[1] was a loss of RMB33.9 million (US$4.7 million), compared with a loss of RMB39.7 million in the last quarter and a loss of RMB46.6 million in the same period last year.

Mr. Kun Dai, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Uxin, commented, "We are pleased to deliver another quarter of strong performance, with retail transaction volume reaching 4,090 units, representing a 31% increase sequentially and a 142% increase year-over-year. Our vehicle turnover efficiency remains healthy, with inventory turnover days around 30. Alongside our robust sales growth, customer satisfaction has also improved, as our Net Promoter Score reached 65 during the quarter, the highest level in the industry."

Mr. Dai continued, "Our integrated online and offline model continues to demonstrate its strong competitiveness and growth potential. We have already begun expanding our inventory, and we expect sales to continue growing rapidly over the coming quarters. In addition, we are actively expanding our network of superstores, with a recent strategic partnership in Zhengzhou and ongoing discussions with several other cities. This expansion will significantly enhance Uxin's market presence in new regions, driving continued sales growth and improving overall business perform

Recent news

