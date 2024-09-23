Ismael Cala Foundation And Acevedo Foundation Legacy Of Light Charity Gala A Success

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With more than 600 guests, philanthropists, business leaders, and celebrities participated in this event and offered support to train vulnerable young people in the state of Florida and the Dominican Republic.

MIAMI, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ismael Cala Foundation and the Acevedo Foundation joined forces to organize the highly anticipated Legacy of Light charity gala, which took place in the prestigious JW Marriott Marquis, in the heart of Miami at the beginning of this month. The event brought together more than 600 guests, including philanthropists, business leaders, and celebrities in an evening that combined solidarity, glamour, and a strong commitment to a transformative cause.

Jenisbel Acevedo and Ismael Cala

Jenisbel Acevedo, Jorge Acevedo, Ismael Cala, Malena and Lena Burke

Acevedo Family with María Elvira Salazar and Ismael Cala

María Alejandra Requena and Raúl González, Event Host

Puerto Rican Singer Olga Tañón during her performance

Continue Reading

With the support of more than 15 key sponsors, not only did the gala raise funds, but it also amplified the impact of both foundations in their mission to support the most vulnerable young people in the United States and Latin America.

The evening's hosts, Ismael Cala, founder of the Ismael Cala Foundation, and Jenisbel Acevedo, President of the Acevedo Foundation, captivated the audience with their inspiring words. Cala emphasized: "In each of us lies the ability to transform lives. This gala is not just an event, it is an opportunity to come together and create positive change that can impact future generations." For her part, Acevedo emphasized: "It is a commitment for my family and me to help those most in need. I believe that together we can find ways to increase hope and the quality of life of many young people."

The event, masterfully hosted by Raúl González, Univision Presenter, and the renowned journalist, María Alejandra Requena, unfolded in an environment of elegance and purpose. The audience enjoyed an exquisite dinner and participated in a live auction with exclusive items and unique experiences, the proceeds of which will go towards emotional intelligence and leadership development programs for 1,000 young people from Miami and the Dominican Republic.

On the artistic side, the gala was marked by performances that left an impression. The talented Lena Burke delighted the audience on the piano while her mother, Malena Burke, gave an emotionally charged performance. Erika Ender, known for her worldwide hit "Despacito", also impressed with a powerful rendition of her famous song. However, the climax of the night came with Olga Tañón, who took over the stage with her vibrant energy, drawing standing ovations from the audience.

Among the main sponsors of the gala were companies and organizations such as La Colonia Medical Center, CALA Enterprises, Miami Supreme Home Services, The Combined Group, Neiman Marcus, and Brickell Travel, among others. These entities not only provided financial support, but also consolidated their commitment to initiatives that seek to transform lives. Their support was key for Legacy of Light to be positioned as a landmark event on Miami's philanthropic calendar.

Achievements that are lost from sight

Since it was founded in 2015, the Ismael Cala Foundation has broadened its scope significantly, impacting more than 20,305 beneficiaries through educational and leadership programs in 16 countries. In collaboration with 93 social development organizations, the Foundation has worked in 32 educational centers, offering emotional intelligence, assertive communication, and leadership tools to young people in vulnerable situations. These efforts have been possible thanks to 121 strategic partnerships, including the recent one with the Acevedo Foundation.

Over the years, the Ismael Cala Foundation has demonstrated sustained growth in its intervention capacity:

- In 2017, they reached 4,380 beneficiaries in 9 countries, while in 2020, they managed to impact 9,402 young people in 13 countries.

- In 2024, the Foundation worked in 19 educational centers between Colombia and Venezuela, benefiting 1,315 young people.

With the success of the Legacy of Light gala, it is expected to further expand the reach of these initiatives by providing emotional intelligence tools to an additional 1,000 young people in Miami and the Dominican Republic, within the framework of this powerful alliance between the two foundations.

The Ismael Cala Foundation and the Acevedo Foundation, with the Legacy of Light gala, have demonstrated that commitment and collaboration are fundamental to transforming lives and building a better future for future generations.

PHOTOS: Alberto Tamargo |

@aetphoto715

About the Ismael Cala Foundation:

The Ismael Cala Foundation seeks to collectively impact the social development of young Hispanic people in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean through leadership, emotional intelligence, and assertive communication programs. Its mission is to achieve the development of infinite human potential through leadership, emotional intelligence and emotional management tools, by contextualizing the individual and collective realities of our beneficiaries, and positively transforming their outlook while impacting their present and future, as well as those of their communities.

About the Acevedo Foundation:

The Acevedo Foundation is dedicated to sowing seeds of hope and positive change, based on the belief that it has the transformative power of love and mutual help. Born out of experience and the family business, La Colonia Medical Center, its mission is to offer support, hope, and opportunities to those who need it most, especially children and young people, considered the future of a more just and compassionate society. Inspired by a deep desire to extend a helping hand, it seeks to impact lives directly, fostering compassion and creating a better world, remembering that every action has the power to forge a better future for all.

SOURCE Cala Enterprises Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED