HEROES, HEART AND HOPE GALA RAISES OVER $2.4 MILLION FOR CHALLENGED ATHLETES FOUNDATION

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Challenged Foundation (CAF) successfully hosted its 18th annual Heroes, Heart & Hope Gala on Wednesday, September 18, at the exquisite Casa Cipriani in New York City. The event was an inspiring celebration of remarkable athletes with physical disabilities, showcasing their achievements and the transformative impact of CAF's work. The room was filled with influential people from New York's elite circles, as well as celebrities like Bob Costas, who conducted an on-stage interview with CAF teen Rosalie Parker, sharing her emotional story with the captivated audience.

Guests were treated to an immersive experience that included powerful storytelling from CAF athletes and an entertaining program that emphasized the impact of supporting athletes, adaptive sports equipment and programs. Event Chairs and philanthropists Scott and Emily Stackman , who have been long-time advocates for individuals with physical disabilities, played a key role in the evening's success. The Stackman's involvement with CAF for the past 18 years has not only transformed the organization but also their life. Their tireless efforts, from fundraising to organizing galas have been instrumental in fueling CAF's growth and impact in the Northeast over the years.

In recognition of his dedication, Alan Mnuchin was honored at the gala for his contributions to the foundation​. A longtime CAF supporter and volunteer since 2006, Mnuchin and his family have actively participated in various events and have helped raise funds to support adaptive sports equipment and programs.

“CAF is helping the next generation of athletes break down barriers and achieve what was once thought of as impossible,” said Scott Stackman, Host, Chairman and Gala founder.“The funds raised at our Heroes, Heart, and Hope Gala will have a profound impact on the lives of athletes with physical disabilities, enabling them to achieve their full potential and thrive."

Special guests of the evening included:

Scott and Tyler Sussman: Scott Sussman, a dedicated athlete and father, has always pushed himself and his teammates with heart and determination. Misdiagnosed with Cerebral Palsy at a young age, he rediscovered adaptive sports later in life. He and his son Tyler, both diagnosed with Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia, now participate in various adaptive sports, demonstrating resilience and the belief that anything is possible.

Rosalie Parker: A spirited 14-year-old athlete from Boise, Idaho, Rosalie found her passion for adaptive sports through a CAF baseball clinic and now serves as a role model within the CAF community. In 2020, Rosalie lost all four limbs in a life-changing car accident. While being interviewed by Bob Costas, Rosalie presented Bob with a painting. "I painted a woman at bat to symbolize the start of my journey in CAF,” she said. "I want to give this to you because I know you love sports. She's painted as a sunshine because it's the beginning of a new life.”

The gala was not just a celebration but a critical fundraising event, successfully raising over $2.4 million to support CAF's mission. These funds will help provide adaptive sports equipment and programs for millions of individuals who lack access to the resources necessary to lead active and fulfilling lives.

Casa Cipriani provided a stunning backdrop for the evening, offering a blend of elegance and sophistication that complemented the gala's inspiring mission. Located at 10 South Street, Casa Cipriani is known for its luxurious atmosphere and breathtaking views, making it the perfect venue for an event of such significance.

There is still time to donate to the event to support athletes with physical disabilities in the Northeast and beyond, visit to contribute to CAF and its programs.

For photos and video footage of the evening, click here: Heroes, Heart & Hope Media Kit: Images & B-roll .

About the Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) stands as a global leader in empowering individuals with physical disabilities to embrace vibrant, active lives. CAF firmly believes that engaging in physical activity fosters self-esteem, encourages independence, and enriches the quality of life. For three transformative decades, CAF has been at the forefront of the adaptive sports movement, catalyzing change, and redefining possibilities. Since its inception in 1994, CAF has raised over $178 million and fulfilled 48,000 funding requests from people with physical disabilities across all 50 states and more than 73 countries, impacting another 60,000 individuals annually through its outreach efforts. From providing essential equipment like handcycles to offering mentorship and encouragement, CAF's mission is clear: to provide opportunities and support to those who aspire to lead active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, please visit .

# # # #

Attachments



Event Chair and philanthropist, Scott Stackman has been instrumental in fueling CAF's growth and impact in the Northeast over the years. Legendary sportscaster, Bob Costas conducts an on-stage interview with Rosalie Parker, who shared her emotional story with the captivated audience.

CONTACT: Christy Fritts Challenged Athletes Foundation 858.442.9570 ...