UN's Panova Commends Egypt As Anchor Of Regional, Global Peace

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Marking the International Day of Peace, 21 September 2024, the UN Resident Coordinator in Egypt, Elena Panova, recognized Egypt as an anchor of regional and international peace.

“In today's complex and evolving security landscape, the need for effective multilateral cooperation has never been greater,” Panova wrote on X.

“On the International Day of Peace, I reiterate the UN's appreciation of Egypt as a key multilateral player and indispensable anchor of regional and international peace.”

Earlier in the day, the Egyptian of Foreign Affairs and the UN in Egypt marked the occasion with a joint message posted on X, underlining the UN Charter's principles of tolerance, peaceful coexistence, respect for equal rights, and the self-determination of peoples to strengthen universal peace.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the UN in Egypt further emphasized the importance of joint action to promote regional and international peace.

Throughout the day, the UN in Egypt marked the occasion with a dedicated social media campaign, highlighting Egypt's contributions and commitment to advancing regional and global peace, multilateralism, and the importance of collective efforts in fostering a culture of peace.

The International Day of Peace was established in 1981 by the United Nations General Assembly. Two decades later, in 2001, the General Assembly unanimously voted to designate the day as a period of non-violence and ceasefire.

This year's International Day of Peace is commemorated under the theme“Cultivating a Culture of Peace,” marking the 25th anniversary of the United Nations General Assembly's adoption of the Declaration and Programme of Action on a Culture of Peace.

In his message for the International Day of Peace, UN Secretary-General António Guterres stressed that the“catalogue of human misery must stop,” noting,“everywhere we look, peace is under attack. From Gaza to Sudan, to Ukraine and beyond, we see civilians in the firing line; homes blown apart; traumatized, terrified populations who have lost everything – and sometimes everyone.”

The UN Chief issued a global call to seize this month's Summit of the Future as a vital opportunity to advance international peace. According to the Secretary-General, this means“cultivating a culture of peace by replacing division, disempowerment, and despair with justice, equality, and hope for all.”

He further highlighted the need to focus on preventing conflict, propelling the Sustainable Development Goals, promoting human rights, and tackling discrimination and hate.