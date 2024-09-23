عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bulgarian Embassy Celebrates National Day, 60 Years Of Diplomatic Ties With Jordan

Bulgarian Embassy Celebrates National Day, 60 Years Of Diplomatic Ties With Jordan


9/23/2024 2:05:06 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Sep. 23 (Petra) - The Bulgarian embassy in Amman held a reception Sunday evening to celebrate Bulgaria's national day and the 60th anniversary of Jordan-Bulgaria diplomatic relations.
The event was attended by Minister of Youth Yazan Shdeifat along with various officials, ambassadors, and guests.
Bulgarian Ambassador to Jordan, Metin Kazak, delivered a speech during the event, highlighting the strength of Jordanian-Bulgarian ties, describing them as excellent.
For his part, Shdeifat emphasized the depth of the bilateral relations between Jordan and Bulgaria across various domains, particularly in youth programs.
He expressed his eagerness to enhance cooperation between the two friendly countries through a joint executive program, exchanging youth expertise, and strengthening cultural and youth exchange initiatives.
Additionally, he conveyed his congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of Bulgaria's national day.

MENAFN23092024000117011021ID1108705276


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search