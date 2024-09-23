Bulgarian Embassy Celebrates National Day, 60 Years Of Diplomatic Ties With Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 23 (Petra) - The Bulgarian embassy in Amman held a reception Sunday evening to celebrate Bulgaria's national day and the 60th anniversary of Jordan-Bulgaria relations.The event was attended by of Youth Yazan Shdeifat along with various officials, ambassadors, and guests.Bulgarian Ambassador to Jordan, Metin Kazak, delivered a speech during the event, highlighting the strength of Jordanian-Bulgarian ties, describing them as excellent.For his part, Shdeifat emphasized the depth of the bilateral relations between Jordan and Bulgaria across various domains, particularly in youth programs.He expressed his eagerness to enhance cooperation between the two friendly countries through a joint executive program, exchanging youth expertise, and strengthening cultural and youth exchange initiatives.Additionally, he conveyed his congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of Bulgaria's national day.