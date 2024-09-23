Palestinian Child Martyred, Several Injured In Israeli Shelling Of Khan Younis

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A Palestinian child was martyred and five others were Monday after the Israeli warplanes targeted a group of Palestinians in al-Khuzaa, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Eight Palestinians were martyred earlier at dawn after the Israeli occupation forces shelled a house in Dier Al Balah, killing a mother and her four children, as well as Khalid bin Al Waleed School which shelters displaced in the Nuseirat camp, killing one Palestinian, his wife and child.

The Israeli occupation launched an unprecedent brutal aggression on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023, resulted in tens of thousands of martyrs, wounded and missing, and caused massive destruction to infrastructure and vital facilities, in addition to an unprecedented humanitarian disaster caused by the lack food, water, medicine and fuel supplies due to the occupations restrictions.

