Healthcare Investment Banker Aaron Schwimmer Joins MTS Health Partners As Partner In Life Sciences Group

("MTS") announced today that healthcare banker Aaron Schwimmer

has joined their global life sciences practice as a Partner based in New York.

With over twenty years of healthcare investment experience, Schwimmer will continue serving as a trusted advisor to life sciences companies, focusing on expanding MTS's presence in the sector to help drive the firm's growth and increase its share. Schwimmer was most recently at of America, where he represented a wide range of privately-held and publicly-traded companies across the life sciences sector. Over the course of his career, he has been involved in more than 50 completed transactions valued at hundreds of billions of dollars.

"For more than two decades Aaron has earned the trust of life science leaders for his deep expertise in the industry and delivering for his clients," said Curtis Lane , Founding Partner of MTS.

"We are thrilled to welcome him to MTS at this pivotal and exciting time in the growth of our firm."

"Aaron has invested his entire career in understanding

what biotech

companies need to achieve their goals on behalf of patients and society more broadly," said Andrew Weisenfeld , MTS Managing Partner. "His expertise and approach meaningfully expand our coverage of the life sciences sector and further cements our standing as a leader in healthcare investment banking."

"MTS's exclusive focus on healthcare, provides clients with unparalleled expertise and client service to support their goals," said Mr. Schwimmer. "I'm excited to join the team, contribute to their already impressive growth and support our valued clients."

Prior to Bank of America, Schwimmer served on the healthcare teams at Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Medimmune, Inc. (AstraZeneca), and Goldman Sachs & Co. He has a BA in Biology from Hamilton College.

About MTS

MTS Health Partners is the largest independent healthcare-dedicated investment bank, with more than 85 professionals and nearly $65 billion worth of transactions completed since 2020. For over 20 years, MTS has continued to foster trusted client partnerships, creating alignment to achieve our strategic goals. We provide our clients with creative thinking, candid advice, and a commitment to results, advising them in pursuing the right strategic pathways, rather than simply focusing on transactions. Through close client partnerships based on trust and shared goals, we are at your side and on your side, every step of the way.

Securities related transactions are provided exclusively by our affiliate, MTS Securities, LLC, a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC.

For more information about MTS Health Partners, please visit

