Hydro Flask Launches New Brand Campaign We Make It. You Own It.

BEND, Ore., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydro Flask , the award-winning leader in high-performance, insulated stainless steel bottles and soft good innovations, and a Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE ) brand, launches its latest brand campaign, "We Make It. You Own It." The campaign celebrates Hydro Flask's obsession with consumer experience and high-quality design; while highlighting the bold ways fans use its products. Rooted in the theme of delivering products that enable users to live their lives to the fullest while owning their individual experiences, the new brand campaign connects compelling visuals and a refreshed messaging platform.

Hydro Flask's latest brand campaign, "We Make It. You Own It.", will roll out across multiple platforms in 2024, including connected television (CTV) spots on Hulu, Roku and Amazon.

The hero tagline, "We Make It." speaks to Hydro Flask's unwavering commitment to industry leading, meticulously-designed, and rigorously-tested reusable products that create lasting value. The complementary "You Own It." is a wink to the Hydro Flask community, celebrating their individuality and how they customize and use their Hydro Flasks to signal their personal style and passions.

"Every product we create is for our customers. Our tumblers, bottles, and coolers are designed to keep people fueled, hydrated and ready for anything, while reducing their reliance on single use plastics," said Larry Witt, president in the Home & Outdoor division at Helen of Troy. "Our new campaign beautifully captures the authentic connections we form across wide-ranging interests and how Hydro Flask products are a part of our customers' everyday lives."

Lauren Johnson, vice president of marketing at Hydro Flask adds, "Our fans are the heartbeat of the Hydro Flask story, and this campaign is a tribute to everyone who loves our commitment to functionality, style, and how their Hydro Flask is a canvas for self-expression."



The "We Make It. You Own It." campaign will be rolled out across multiple platforms, including Hydro Flask's digital, social, and paid media channels, as well as through strategic partnerships and brand activations. Key campaign support includes a comprehensive paid media program, including connected television (CTV) spots across Hulu, Roku and Amazon; influencer and user-generated content focusing on product attributes; and several product gifting and customization activations supported by third-party events and festivals, targeting tangential interests in the style, music, and sport categories.

In addition to the campaign, Hydro Flask has been expanding its product collections with a succession of new styles, colors, and limited edition drops, offering customers more options to showcase their dynamic personalities. The new Travel Bottle

combines Hydro Flask's award-winning insulation technology and leakproof abilities with seamless cupholder compatibility in larger sizes for a "best of both worlds" hydration experience.

Developed by Hydro Flask and Helen of Troy Limited's creative agency of record , Razorfish, the "We Make It. You Own It." campaign is a celebration of the brand's deep connection with its customers and its mission to create products that let you live life your way.

About Hydro Flask®

Hydro Flask, a Helen of Troy Limited brand, was founded in 2009 with the goal of delivering high-performance insulated products to help people enjoy the things they like to do in the places they like to be. The company is the leader of award-winning double-wall insulated bottles, Travel Tumblers, cupholder-compatible hydration, mugs and leakproof caps and lids. Its lightweight, insulated soft coolers combine affordable durability with best-in-class insulation technology. Guided by its rally cry, Refill for Good, Hydro Flask is dedicated to eliminating single-use plastics. To learn more about Hydro Flask, Refill For Good, and to see the company's full line of award-winning products, visit .

About Helen of Troy Limited

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE ) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative products and solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of well-recognized and widely trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools, Drybar, Curlsmith and Revlon. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors. For more information about Helen of Troy, please visit . Unless the context indicates otherwise, the terms "the company", "we", "us", and "our" refer to Hydro Flask. For more information regarding Helen of Troy's environmental, social, and governance approach and performance, including information regarding Helen of Troy's forward-looking statements, please see Helen of Troy's Environmental, Social and Governance Report (ESG Report) available at /esg .

Media Contact:

TURNER

[email protected]

SOURCE Hydro Flask

