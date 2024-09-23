(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Remote Monitoring, Real-time Interactions), By Delivery Mode (Web-based, Cloud-based, On-premise), And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. direct to consumer telehealth services market size is expected to reach USD 9.53 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 30.3% during the forecast period The U.S. direct to consumer (DTC) telehealth services market is expected to foresee a rapid rise in the next few years. Some of the key factors supporting this industry's growth are a rise in aged and chronically ill population that would lead to increasing geriatric telehealth services, enhancement of telecommunication technology, adoption of telehealth services due to shortage of physicians in rural areas, and rise in adoption of home care. However, maintaining the doctor-patient confidentiality caused a slight barrier to the growth of this industry. Moreover, the lack of reimbursement opportunities continues to remain an obstacle, hindering the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The U.S. DTC telehealth services market is characterized into two categories, product type and delivery mode. The product segment is further segmented into remote monitoring, real time interactions, and store and forward. The delivery mode segment is categorized into web-based, cloud-based, and on premise, of which the cloud-based delivery mode is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

U.S. Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Report Highlights

Real time interactions in the U.S. DTC telehealth service market dominated the market and anticipated to develop rapidly in the near future. Real time interactions like virtual consultations are deemed to be more convenient and fast, translating to increased public demand. In addition, the shortage of healthcare specialists in rural areas is likely to escalate the demand for virtual online clinics during the review period.

The revenues from the web-based delivery mode in the U.S. DTC telehealth service market is estimated to skyrocket. The web-based delivery mode dominated the market and accounted for a market share of 45.8% in 2023. The increasing demand for mobile technologies and the internet is expected to have a high impact on public over the forecast period. Some of the key players in this industry include American Well Corporation, Teladoc, Inc., HealthTap, Inc., and MeMD. Almost all the key players enhanced their growth by expanding their network accessibility across most of the states in the U.S.

Altera Digital Health Doximity, Inc.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.47 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.53 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 30.3% Regions Covered United States



