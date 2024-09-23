Islamic Clothing Global Market 2024 To Reach $104.09 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.9%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Islamic Clothing Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Islamic Clothing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The islamic clothing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $74.52 billion in 2023 to $79.61 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing Muslim population, growth in online retailing, expansion of halal markets, rise of Islamic fashion weeks, and growth of e-commerce platforms.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Islamic Clothing Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The islamic clothing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $104.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing online retail, rising ethical fashion, increasing tourism and pilgrimage, improved retail infrastructure, growth of halal markets.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Islamic Clothing Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Islamic Clothing Market

The increase in muslim population is expected to propel the growth of the Islamic clothing market going forward. The increase in the muslim population is attributed to higher fertility rates and younger age demographics compared to other religious groups. Islamic clothing helps the growing muslim population by fostering a sense of identity and community, while also catering to their cultural and religious needs in the fashion industry.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Islamic Clothing Market Trends ?

Key players in the islamic clothing market include H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Uniqlo Co. Ltd., Tommy Hilfiger Licensing LLC, Punto Fa SL (MANGO), Modanisa Elektronik Magazacilik ve Ticaret AS, NH Prima International Sdn Bhd, Oscar de la Renta LLC, East Essence Inc., MYBATUA Fashion Pvt. Ltd., Blanc de Chine International Ltd., Aab UK Ltd, BasharaCare Trading LLC, SHUKR Clothing Ltd, Inayah Collections Ltd, Niswa Fashion LLC, AlHannah Trading LLC, Artizara Inc., Haute Hijab LLC, Al-Mujalbaba Fashion Inc., Annah Hariri Fashion House LLC, Veiled Collection LLC, Shukr UK Ltd, Boutique Ottoman Jewelry and Accessories, Child's Cup Full Inc. (Darzah), Verona Collection LLC.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Islamic Clothing Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the Islamic clothing market are developing fitness hijabs to provide comfort and performance for active Muslim women. Fitness hijabs are specialized athletic head coverings designed for Muslim women engaging in sports and fitness activities.

How Is The Global Islamic Clothing Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Abayas And Hijabs, Prayer Outfits, Burkha And Naqaab, Thobes And Jubbas, Sportswear, Other Types

2) By Application: Men, Women, Kids

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

Geographical Insights: Middle East Leading The Islamic Clothing Market

Middle East was the largest region in the Islamic clothing market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the islamic clothing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Islamic Clothing Market Definition

Islamic clothing refers to attire that conforms to the modesty and decency principles of Islam, including garments such as hijabs, abayas, and thobes. It serves the dual purpose of meeting religious obligations and aligning with cultural norms, emphasizing modesty and dignity for individuals of both genders. Islamic clothing provides numerous benefits, promotes modesty, preserves cultural identity, and fosters a strong sense of community among adherents of Islamic traditions.

Islamic Clothing Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global islamic clothing market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Islamic Clothing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on islamic clothing market size, islamic clothing market drivers and trends, islamic clothing market major players, islamic clothing competitors' revenues, islamic clothing market positioning, and islamic clothing market growth across geographies. The islamic clothing market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Clothing And Clothing Accessories Stores Global Market Report 2024

report/clothing-and-clothing-accessories-stores-global-market-report

Nanotechnology Clothing Global Market Report 2024

report/nanotechnology-clothing-global-market-report

Online Clothing Rental Global Market Report 2024

report/online-clothing-rental-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.