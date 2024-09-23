United Real Estate Agents Experience $2.8 Million Financial Impact With $1.1 Million In Debt Eliminated And $1.7 In New Savings

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The current rate of progress equals a total impact of $6 million to $8 million within 24 months

DALLAS, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United® (United) is thrilled to announce a significant milestone achieved through its Financial Wellness Program. Ramsey Solutions SmartDollar is helping affiliates take control of finances and plan for a secure retirement and financial future. In only ten months since the program launch, over 1,356 participating affiliates have collectively eliminated $1.1 million in debt and accumulated $1.7 in new savings for a total financial impact of $2.8 million.

At the current rate of savings and debt elimination, the program is set to deliver a total financial impact of $6 million to $8 million for participants. This exciting achievement underlines the success of the program and United's commitment to enhancing the well-being of its agents.

Phillip Cantrell, EVP of Strategy, who spearheaded the initiative for United, commented, "A core principle of this organization is improving the lives of others. This suite of tools provided by United at zero cost to our affiliates, products that they can only obtain through a company sponsored program like Financial Wellness, is perfectly aligned with that principle," said Cantrell. "Consumer debt in America today is approaching $18 Trillion, and serving that debt burden is gutting our society. Instead of playing on some fictitious hope that a stock certificate swapped for commission dollars will bring financial rescue, United is bringing tangible help and financial literacy to our affiliates. As the only company in this industry offering this program, we are creating a conduit for facilitating a legacy of freedom and genuine wealth-building for our people."

Bo Zivak, Director of Business Development at Benchmark Realty, who manages the program nationally, points to its meaningful impact, "Being part of the national SmartDollar rollout for United Real Estate has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my career. I've seen firsthand the remarkable $2.8 million impact of this program on our agents' financial well-being. With more than $1.1 million in debt eliminated and $1.75 million added to savings, covering medical bills, credit card balances, and even paying off mortgages is within reach. Our agents are building a foundation for long-term financial stability. Hearing their stories of success using SmartDollar's tools is a powerful reminder that United Real Estate is truly committed to the financial and physical well-being of its agents. These figures represent real people and families achieving financial freedom and peace of mind."

United's program includes a suite of Financial Literacy Tools, with a cornerstone offering being Ramsey Solutions SmartDollar, used by over 2,000 businesses and serving 3.5 million employees worldwide. United's company-sponsored offering is informed by time-tested principles that have empowered millions over the last 30 years to eliminate debt and save wisely. The SmartDollar program provides comprehensive support, including budget setting and creating achievable financial goals, all easily tracked from any digital device.

Financial Literacy Tools: Empowering sales professionals with knowledge and strategies to manage their finances effectively.

Ramsey Solutions SmartDollar: A proven financial wellness benefit that has helped millions of individuals eliminate debt and save for the future.

Debt Elimination and Savings Creation: Participants have collectively achieved a $1.1 million reduction in debt and accumulated $1.7 million in new savings. Digital Accessibility: The program's tools and resources are accessible from any digital device, providing flexibility and convenience for busy professionals.

The Financial Wellness Program is United's holistic approach to professional development and personal growth. By prioritizing financial literacy and wellness, United Real Estate is making a bold move in the real estate by going beyond the basics of supporting agents by attending to the overall well-being and holistic needs of its agent base.

