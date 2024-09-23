(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unity China, the world's leading for creating and growing games and interactive experiences, introduced its new game publishing services at the Unite 2024 on September 18 in Barcelona, Spain. The latest solution aims to empower small and medium-sized international game developers to capitalize on the vast opportunities in China's gaming market.

Providing all-around support for international developers

Unity China Booth at Unite 2024

Unity China deeply understands the local market, both the regulatory and cultural landscape, which lays the groundwork for international games to explore and expand in China. The one-stop tech solutions, including porting games across multiple platforms ranging from PC, mobile, mini-games to car systems and XR, are completely free of charge.

Meanwhile, Unity China offers extensive market resources and support to help games attract more users. The company collaborates with China's leading media outlets and distribution channels, including local Android app stores, to enhance publishing efforts. As a reputable brand with a global presence, Unity China prioritizes client interests and intellectual property rights at the forefront of its operations.

At Unite 2024 in Barcelona, Unity China's game publishing service garnered significant interest and led to numerous contacts with the company.

The Unity Online Services (UOS) is a one-stop game cloud service that provides a wide range of solutions including multiplayer online data sync, server hosting, account system and gameplay expansion, CDN, UPR performance testing, cloud simulation equipment testing, and logical service hosting.

In terms of compliance, Unity China can assist game developers in ISBN applications, app/game filing, mini-game filing, and more.

Wei Wang, Director of Game Publishing of Unity China, highlighted that although China's gaming market exceeds USD 30 billion in value, its unique and standalone internet ecosystem poses significant challenges for games aiming to succeed in the country. "Unity China has a deep understanding of the Chinese market and has established cooperation with many of the industry's leading companies, while we are equipped with both the technical and operational capabilities to support game developers to better adapt to China's complex distribution channels and technology platforms," said Wang. "Our new distribution service is designed to support small and medium-sized developers to expand their presence in the Chinese market at a faster pace, and looking ahead, Unity China will build a more efficient, convenient, and product-oriented game development platform that is automated, empowering developers both domestically and internationally to quickly bring games online and achieve success."

SOURCE Unity China

