The embedded finance in UAE is expected to grow by 16.1% annually to reach US$1.56 billion in 2024. The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 28.6% from 2024 to 2029. The country's embedded finance revenues will increase from US$1.56 billion in 2024 to reach US$5.50 billion by 2029.

This report offers a comprehensive, data-centric analysis of the embedded finance industry. It covers lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset-based finance sectors and provides a detailed breakdown of market opportunities and risks across various sectors. With over 75+ KPIs at the country level, this report ensures a thorough understanding of embedded finance market dynamics, market size, and forecast.

The embedded finance sector in the UAE is rapidly expanding, driven by strong government support, digital advancements, and increased consumer demand. Key developments include strategic partnerships like Al Etihad Payments' collaboration with Core42 for Open Finance, and Mitgo Group's acquisition of the embedded finance platform Embedded. These advancements, coupled with favorable regulatory changes and a focus on e-commerce, position the UAE as a leader in financial technology innovation and integration.

Growth in the Embedded Finance Sector

In the UAE, the embedded finance industry has grown significantly over the last few months. This growth is due to strong government support and rapid digital advancements. Specifically, embedded lending, payments, and insurance have become more popular, especially with the increase in e-commerce and consumer demand for smooth financial transactions. The sector is poised for further expansion in the coming months, bolstered by initiatives like the Central Bank's Open Finance framework, which will enhance integration and innovation across financial services.

Key Developments in the Embedded Finance Sector

Product Launches and Innovations

Mitgo Group's Fintech Services for Affiliate Publishers: MarTech giant Mitgo Group launched a new business division offering fintech services for affiliate publishers. The company plans to become a conduit for more than 7% of the affiliate marketing transaction volume, which is estimated to exceed $1.5 billion in the next three years given the sector's growth. As a first step, Mitgo acquired the UAE-based embedded finance platform Embedded to complement its technology stack and enter this new market.

Al Etihad Payments' Open Finance Implementation: In 2024, Al Etihad Payments (AEP), a subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), signed a partnership with Core42, a G42 company, to commence the implementation of Open Finance within the UAE. This marks the beginning of the Open Finance era in the country, one of the nine initiatives within the CBUAE's Financial Infrastructure Transformation (FIT) Programme.

Strategic Partnerships

Al Etihad Payments and Core42: Al Etihad Payments, a subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE, partnered with Core42 to implement Open Finance in the UAE. This collaboration marks a significant step towards enhancing the integration of financial services, facilitating smoother access to financial products for consumers and businesses alike.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mitgo Group and Embedded: Mitgo Group, a German marketing technology provider, acquired the UAE-based embedded finance platform Embedded. This partnership enables Mitgo to offer integrated financial solutions to its affiliate customers, enhancing their service offerings and expanding their market reach.

Regulatory Changes

Open Finance Implementation: Al Etihad Payments, a subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE, partnered with Core42 to begin implementing Open Finance in the UAE. This initiative is part of the Financial Infrastructure Transformation (FIT) Programme and aims to enhance the integration of financial services, allowing for more seamless access to financial products and services.

Supportive Government Initiatives: The UAE government continues to promote FinTech innovation through initiatives like Dubai Future and the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). These efforts create a favorable regulatory environment for embedded finance, encouraging experimentation and growth within the sector.

Focus on E-commerce and Digital Services: The government has recognized the growing e-commerce market and the demand for integrated financial solutions, such as Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options and integrated payment gateways. This focus aligns with broader economic strategies to enhance digital adoption and consumer convenience.

