K'taka: Hearing On Bail Plea Of BJP Legislator Arrested In Rape Case Adjourned To Sep 25

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 23 (IANS) The Special MP/MLA Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of the bail petition by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator N. Munirathna from R.R. Nagar constituency in Karnataka -- arrested in connection with a rape case -- to September 25.

The court also directed officials to issue a notice to the victim in the case. Special Public Prosecutor S. Pradeep sought time for filing objections to the bail petition of MLA Munirathna.

Meanwhile, former corporator Velu Naik and leaders of Dalit communities met Karnataka Chief Siddaramaiah on Monday and sought protection, claiming "life threats" issued by Munirathna's suppoters.

Velu Naik claimed that life threats were issued to the complainant who was a victim of rape and honey trapping, and him as well.

They alleged that Hebbagodi police inspector I.N. Reddy is a close confidante of MLA Munirathna, and action should be taken against the police officer.

One Sunandamma, a supporter of Munirathna, had gone to the residence of a witness and allegedly threatened the family members. A complaint in this regard has been submitted along with the CCTV footage.

The Karnataka government had ordered a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) against BJP legislator N. Munirathna who is facing charges of rape.

The government has issued an order to form the SIT. Senior IPS officer B.K. Singh will be heading the unit.

Last Friday, Karnataka Congress leader D.K. Suresh alleged that Munirathna was trying to infect his adversaries with HIV and that the government should investigate the matter.

Suresh said: "A network of people led by Munirathna was conspiring to infect enemies with HIV. The government must investigate all those who are part of the network."

A special court here on Saturday sent Munirathna, arrested in a rape case, to judicial custody for 14 days till October 5.

Munirathna was arrested in Bengaluru on Friday after a woman social activist filed a complaint alleging rape and criminal intimidation.

The Kaggalipura Police took the BJP legislator into custody immediately after he came out of the Bengaluru Central Prison.

The Kaggalipura Police in Ramanagara district had filed an FIR against Munirathna on Thursday following a complaint by a woman social activist.

The victim claimed in her complaint that Munirathna had taken her to a godown owned by him in Mutyalanagara and raped her.

The complainant had also stated that he recorded the act and threatened her that "if the matter came out, she would be dealt with severely". The victim also claimed that she was forced to honeytrap people in different private resorts.

"The BJP MLA forced me to carry out honey traps. He had threatened me with life to get this job done," the victim stated in her complaint.

Kaggalipura police had lodged a criminal case under 354 (A), 354 (C), 376 (2) (N), 506, 504, 120 (B), 149, 406, 308 of the IPC and column 66, 66 (E) of the IT Act on Sept 18.