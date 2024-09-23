First Indian in outer space says ‘I’m alive today thanks to Russian technology’

(MENAFN) April 3, 1982, marks a significant milestone in the history of Indo-Russian collaboration in space exploration. On this day, Rakesh Sharma, a 35-year-old Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter pilot, made history by becoming the first Indian to travel to space. He embarked on his journey aboard the Soyuz T-11 spacecraft alongside two Soviet cosmonauts, Commander Yury Malyshev and Flight Engineer Gennady Strekalov, destined for the Salyut-7 space station.



During his eight-day mission, Sharma captured breathtaking photographs of India from space and conducted yoga exercises to study the effects of weightlessness on the human body. His selection for the prestigious space program came after rigorous training in Russia, where he trained alongside backup pilot Ravish Malhotra for two years in preparation for the challenging journey.



Now at 75, Sharma resides in the serene hill town of Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, where he fondly recalls the challenges he faced during his training. Language barriers and the harsh Russian winters presented significant hurdles for Sharma and Malhotra. “Ravish and I entered the program with no knowledge of Russian, and since the training was conducted entirely in that language, it posed a challenge initially,” he explained in an exclusive interview with RT. “However, once we grasped the language, things became much easier.”



Sharma also reminisced about the extreme weather conditions they had to endure. “We faced two severe winters, with temperatures dropping to -30°C. It was tough, but our Russian colleagues were incredibly supportive, always making us feel at home,” he noted. He highlighted the emotional connection he felt with the Russian people, describing them as being very similar to Indians in their simplicity and emotional approach to life.



Reflecting on his experience, Sharma expressed gratitude for the technological advancements and support from Russia that enabled his journey. His story remains a testament to the enduring bond between India and Russia in the field of space exploration, showcasing the triumphs and challenges of a pioneering astronaut who broke barriers and inspired generations.

