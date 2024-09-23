Immunity Boosting Food Products Market Opportunities To 2033: Global Immunity Boosting Food Products Market Predicted To Reach $60.77 Billion By 2033



The immunity boosting food products market is segmented by product source into herbs and species, nuts and seeds, fruits and vegetables, dairy-based products, prebiotics and prebiotics and other product sources. The fruits and vegetables market was the largest segment of the immunity boosting food products market segmented by product source, accounting for 28.9% or $7.18 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the herbs and species segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the immunity boosting food products market segmented by product source, at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2023-2028.

The immunity boosting food products market is segmented by form into tablets, capsules, powder, liquid and other forms. The tablets market was the largest segment of the immunity boosting food products market segmented by form, accounting for 36.4% or $9.04 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the other forms segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the immunity boosting food products market segmented by form, at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2023-2028.

The immunity boosting food products market is segmented by distribution channel into store-based and non-store-based. The store-based market was the largest segment of the immunity boosting food products market segmented by distribution channel, accounting for 77.5% or $19.26 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the non-store-based segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the immunity boosting food products market segmented by distribution channel, at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2023-2028.

North America was the largest region in the immunity boosting food products market, accounting for 40.5% or $10.08 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the immunity boosting food products market will be the Middle East and Asia Pacific, where growth will be at CAGRs of 11.1% and 10.7% respectively. These will be followed by South America and Africa, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 10.1% and 10% respectively.

The global immunity boosting food products market is fragmented, with a large number of small players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 9.71% of the total market in 2023. PepsiCo Inc. was the largest competitor with a 1.84% share of the market, followed by Danone SA with 1.60%, Cargill Inc. with 1.07%, Nestle S.A with 1.00%, Unilever plc with 0.87%, Abbott Laboratories with 0.82%, The Kraft Heinz Company with 0.80%, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. with 0.71%, Procter & Gamble Company with 0.56% and Archer Daniels Midland Company with 0.43%.

The top opportunities in the immunity boosting food products market segmented by product source will arise in the nuts and seeds segment, which will gain $3.43 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the immunity boosting food products market segmented by form will arise in the tablets segment, which will gain $4.62 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the immunity boosting food products market segmented by distribution channel will arise in the store-based segment, which will gain $9.76 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The immunity boosting food products market size will gain the most in the USA at $3.91 billion.

Market-trend-based strategies for the immunity boosting food products market include introduction of lactose-free and healthy alternatives to meet changing needs, strategic partnerships and acquisitions among major players, dual-care functional food supplements to address both the nutritional and the health-supporting aspects, introduction of bovine product lines to address growing demand for immunity and digestive health solutions and innovative and new product launches to strengthen market presence.

Player-adopted strategies in the immunity boosting food products market include focus on expanding product line to cater to health-conscious consumers, diversifying product line by introducing health-focused, functional foods, expanding in the plant-based nutrition market by introducing healthier alternatives, introducing innovative health supplements that cater to specific wellness needs and developing innovative products that leverage natural ingredients known for health benefits.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the immunity boosting food products companies to focus on introducing lactose-free immunity-boosting products, focus on dual-care functional food supplements, focus on bovine product lines, focus on continuous product innovation, focus on the herbs and spices segment, expand in emerging markets, focus on strategic partnerships and acquisitions, focus on the non-store-based segment, focus on expanding distribution channels, focus on competitive and value-based pricing, focus on digital marketing and consumer education, focus on partnership marketing and event sponsorships and focus on people-centric strategies for immunity boosting food products.

The report covers market characteristics; size and growth; segmentation; regional and country breakdowns; competitive landscape; market shares; trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider immunity boosting food products market; and compares it with other markets.

Markets Covered:



By Product Source: Herbs And Species; Nuts And Seeds; Fruits And Vegetables; Dairy-Based Products; Prebiotics; Other Product Sources

By Form: Tablets; Capsules; Powder; Liquid; Other Forms By Distribution Channel: Store-Based; Non-Store-Based

Key Companies Mentioned: PepsiCo, Danone, Cargill, Nestle, Unilever

Countries: China; Australia; India; Indonesia; Japan; South Korea; USA; Canada; Brazil; France; Germany; Italy; Spain; UK; Russia.

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; immunity boosting food products indicators comparison.

Key Attributes:

