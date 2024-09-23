Ford + Bergner Donates $25,000 To Empower Lives Affected By Dementia Ahead Of World Alzheimer's Day, 25Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Don Ford, Partner, Ford + BergnerHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ford + Bergner, a law firm dedicated to advocating for families affected by dementia, presented a $25,000 donation to Amazing Place in honor of World Alzheimer's Day, and in celebration of the firm's 25th anniversary.Amazing Place offers innovative services through its Day Program and Connections Program, which enrich the lives of participants while providing essential knowledge and tools for families, caregivers, health professionals, and the community.With nearly 7 million Americans living with Alzheimer's disease, and one in three individuals over the age of 85 affected by dementia, the need for resources and support is greater than ever. Additionally, over 11 million Americans provide unpaid care for loved ones with dementia. Recognizing this immense need, Ford + Bergner has proactively contributed to a cause that directly impacts its clients and their families.“I first became aware of Amazing Place about 15 years ago, and more recently, my mother began volunteering there,” said Don Ford, Partner at Ford + Bergner . His professional experience representing clients diagnosed with dementia has strengthened the law firm's commitment to supporting organizations like Amazing Place, which serve as vital resources in the community.Ford highlighted the distinct challenges of long-term estate planning for families affected by dementia. Often, adult children seek assistance to establish plans before their parent's disease progresses, while in other cases, they are already confronting guardianship decisions due to the disease's advancement.The firm frequently refers clients to Amazing Place, providing a lifeline of support for families grappling with the challenges of caregiving and long-term planning.“Families often express tremendous relief after connecting with Amazing Place, knowing that they have found a support system that works well for them,” Ford added. The organization continues to play an integral role in helping families navigate the complexities of dementia care, making this donation part of Ford + Bergner's ongoing mission to support its clients and the broader community.About Ford + BergnerFord + Bergner is an estate, trust and guardianship litigation firm that specializes in elder law and long-term care planning, offering compassionate guidance to families affected by dementia. The firm has been serving the community for a quarter of a century.About Amazing PlaceAmazing Place empowers lives disrupted by dementia through its Day Program, which enriches the lives of participants, and the Connections Program, which provides essential knowledge, tools, and support for families, caregivers, and the community.

Amanda Orr

Ford + Bergner

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.