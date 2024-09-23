(MENAFN) Experts and analysts are highlighting that Hezbollah's recent missile strike on the occupied city of Haifa signifies an unprecedented escalation in its ongoing confrontation with Israel. This development suggests that the conflict has entered a new phase with significant strategic ramifications.



Analysts argue that this incident demonstrates Hezbollah's enhanced military capabilities while underscoring the failure of Israeli efforts to diminish the group's strength. They also draw attention to the considerable challenges Israel faces in managing this escalation.



In a statement released yesterday morning, Hezbollah confirmed it had executed a substantial missile attack on a military industrial complex located north of Haifa. This attack was described as an initial response to prior assaults involving communications equipment. The targeted facility belongs to Rafael, a firm renowned for its specialization in electronic systems and military technology, situated in the Zofulon area. Hezbollah utilized a barrage of Fadi 1, Fadi 2, and Katyusha rockets in this operation.



Military and strategic expert Colonel Hatem Karim al-Falahi stated that Hezbollah's strike targeted key strategic installations, including an airbase and arms manufacturing sites, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing conflict between the group and Israel. He noted that Israel has recently launched numerous airstrikes against Hezbollah, focusing on the group's leadership and critical command and communication networks.



According to al-Falahi, the aim of these Israeli strikes was to severely weaken Hezbollah's morale and military capacity. Nevertheless, he pointed out that Hezbollah's latest retaliatory measures convey a clear message: despite the adverse effects of Israeli operations, the group has shown remarkable resilience and adaptability in facing the challenges of the conflict. This reflects Hezbollah's strong determination to assert its capabilities and maintain a strategic foothold amid ongoing hostilities.

