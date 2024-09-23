Injury Toll In Overnight Enemy Attack On Zaporizhzhia Rises To 21

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of those in Russia's overnight attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 21.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, two women aged 94 and 23 years remain in the hospital with blast injuries. Doctors assessed their condition as moderate and have favorable forecasts for their recovery.

Casualty toll in attack on Zaporizhzhia rises to 16

A total of 13 women and eight men sought medical help after the Russian overnight attack. After examination and first aid, most of the injured will undergo outpatient treatment.

Russian forces carried out airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district overnight into Monday. Earlier reports said that 17 people had been injured in the attack.

Photo credit: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration