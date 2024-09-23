The global for antibody drugs was valued at $218.6 billion in 2023. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period to reach $412.1 billion by the end of 2029.

The increasing product approvals and growing prevalence of cancer and autoimmune diseases are driving the market's growth. Price control pressures and the side effects of mAb therapies will challenge the market's growth.

By antibody type, the market is categorized by human, humanized, chimeric, and murine. The human antibodies segment, which held the largest share in 2023, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.

In terms of applications, the autoimmune diseases segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. This segment accounted for 39.5% of the market in 2023 and is projected to reach a value of $158.5 billion by the end of 2029.

North America held the largest market share of 54.9% by region in 2023. The presence of large biopharmaceutical companies and an increasing number of product launches in the region are responsible for the large share.

The North American market for antibody drugs is expected to grow from $132.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $215.9 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029. The European market for antibody drugs is expected to grow from $71.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $126.9 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.

Leading companies in the global market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., AbbVie Inc., Merck KGaA, and Amgen Inc.

Report Scope

This study offers a global view of the antibody drugs that have become key components of the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical markets. It analyzes and assesses therapeutic applications of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) in human medicine, including the combination of mAbs when attached to cytotoxic agents such as antibody drug conjugates (ADCs).

The report analyzes and made projections of each market and its applications, along with an analysis of the regulatory environment, new products and technological advances. Also included in the report are profiles of leading companies in the antibody drug industry, such as AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Merck KGaA.

Monoclonal antibodies are finding growing use in the treatment of chronic diseases. This report focuses on the global market for antibody drug products and provides an updated review of their applications in various disease sectors. The overall market for antibody drug products includes four primary areas of applications: autoimmune diseases; solid tumors; lymphoma and leukemia; and other diseases such as asthma, osteoporosis and cardiovascular diseases.

The report includes:



76 data tables and 55 additional tables

An updated review of the global market for antibody drugs

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Evaluation of the overall market for antibody drugs, and corresponding market share analysis by type, manufacturing process, application, and region

Description of antibody functions and how they compare with antigens, and a discussion of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), including their history, advantages and disadvantages, types, manufacturing technologies and applications

Coverage of new approvals, recalls, safety alerts and clinical trials of mAbs, as well as technical issues related to human anti-mouse antibody (HAMA), and factors affecting mAB drugs

An assessment of the major technologies for the formulation of antibody drugs and their relation to biotechnology, immunology, pharmaceuticals, and biodefense companies

Discussions of the market dynamics, opportunities and challenges, as well as emerging technologies

Overview of the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with emphasis on the ESG practices followed by leading companies, their ESG ratings, and consumer attitudes

Competitive intelligence, including companies' market shares, recent M&A activity and venture funding Profiles of the leading companies, including F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., AbbVie Inc., Merck KGaA, and Amgen Inc.

Key Attributes:

