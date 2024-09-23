Massachusetts Department Of Elementary And Secondary Education Partners With Imagine Learning To Strengthen Math Proficiency In Grades 4 And 8

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Statewide Initiative to Deliver High Dosage Math Tutoring to Over 3,000 Students

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) recently announced its partnership with leading K-12 digital curriculum provider

Imagine to implement Small Group Targeted Instruction (SGTI) service, which delivers high dosage tutoring to small groups of students in all the core subjects. This statewide initiative will provide math tutoring throughout the 2024–2025 school year for over 3,000 students in grades 4 and 8, addressing critical needs in math proficiency and preparing students for success in the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS).

A Statewide Commitment to Academic Excellence

Through this partnership, DESE reaffirms its commitment to enhancing student achievement in math by leveraging Imagine Learning's SGTI service. Starting on September 16, 2024, certified intervention specialists will deliver personalized math instruction to small groups in 30-minute online sessions, three times per week, supplementing regular math classes. By focusing on grades 4 and 8, this data-driven program aims to prepare students for pivotal standardized tests and building a strong foundation for their future academic success.

"We're thrilled to work with Imagine Learning and believe their SGTI program will have a great impact for our students," said Dr. Fabrice Kandjanga of the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE). "By focusing on personalized, high dosage instruction, we can work to better close the math proficiency gap and set our students on a path to long-term success."

Why Imagine Learning?

Imagine Learning's SGTI service was chosen for its proven track record in delivering high-impact educational interventions. With certified intervention specialists driving

the program, Imagine Learning's SGTI service

ensures that every student receives the personalized attention needed to overcome math challenges. Delivered through a secure online platform, the program is designed to be accessible to all students, regardless of location or background, in efforts to bridge the gap in equitable access to learning.

"We're proud to bring our highly regarded SGTI program to Massachusetts, where it will make a direct impact on student learning outcomes," said Kinsey Rawe , Senior Vice President and General Manager at Imagine Learning. "By strengthening students' math skills and proficiency with high dosage tutoring, we're giving students the tools they need to achieve long-term success in their academic careers and beyond."

The Impact on Massachusetts Students

This Massachusetts initiative represents a significant step forward in addressing the challenges of unfinished learning in math. By equipping students with the skills to excel in math, the program will play a crucial role in helping them achieve success on the MCAS and in their future academic pursuits.

For more information on how Imagine Learning's intervention service supports students in core subjects, English language development, and test prep, please visit Imagine Learning SGTI.



About the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE)

The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education

is committed to ensuring that every student in the Commonwealth receives a high-quality education that prepares them for success in school and beyond. Through innovative programs, strategic partnerships, and a focus on equity, DESE works to support educators, students, and families across the state.



About Imagine Learning

Imagine Learning is a leading provider of K-12 digital education solutions, working alongside teachers to support over 15 million students nationwide. With a comprehensive portfolio of core curriculum, supplemental programs, innovative courseware, and school services, Imagine Learning is committed to helping students achieve their full potential.



