DS Group's Dairy Brand Ksheer Launches A Campaign For Its Ghee Range

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, September 23, 2024 – DS Group (Dharampal Satyapal Group), a multi-business corporation and an FMCG conglomerate, has unveiled a new campaign for its Ksheer Ghee range titled as "Jab Khaana Bane Ksheer Ghee Se, Toh Gul Ho Jaye Boliyaan, Chatpataye Ungliyaan." This campaign, developed with its agency partner, ^a t o m Network, aims to add a tasty twist to the way consumers perceive and experience ghee. The digital will be amplified across multiple digital touchpoints, including Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and various OTT channels.



The campaign's tagline, "Jab Khaana Bane Ksheer Ghee Se, Toh Gul Ho Jaye Boliyaan, Chatpataye Ungliyaan" ('When your food is cooked with Ksheer Ghee, conversations are gone, because licking fingers is on'), encapsulates the idea that the sheer deliciousness of food cooked with Ksheer Ghee adds a flavour which words cannot express. Targeting mothers and families, Ksheer Ghee offers more than just tasty food-it gives birth to a new language from the 'lip-smacking' sounds of your fingers because you can't resist digging into the food and licking them off your fingers and one is engrossed in savouring the food, oblivious to everything else.



Mr Pravin Roy, AGM Marketing, Dairy, DS Group said,“DS Group is excited to introduce the latest campaign which adds a delectable new dimension to our Ksheer Ghee range. This unique campaign beautifully captures how Ksheer Ghee transforms every meal, making the tongue dance with delight and the fingers eager to eat more.”



Yash Kulshresth, CCO & co-founder of ^a t o m Network, added, "We all have had food with family and friends, and some delectable meals left everyone speechless. We took the creative leap to show how a family has cracked a new food language because the desi khana was prepared in Ksheer Ghee's richness."





About DS Group



The DS Group (Dharampal Satyapal Group) is a Multi-Business Corporation and one of the leading FMCG conglomerates with a strong Indian and International presence. Founded in the year 1929, it is an inspiring and successful business story that blends a remarkable history and legacy with visionary growth. It has an extensive and diverse portfolio with presence in Mouth Freshener, Food and Beverage, Confectionery, Hospitality, Agri, Luxury Retail businesses, and other investments. Rajnigandha, Catch, Pulse, FRU, Ksheer, Pass Pass, BABA, Tulsi, L'Opera, Le Marche, UnCafe, Birthright, Laderach, LuvIt, Chingles, The Manu Maharani, and Namah are some of the leading brands, the Group proudly shelters today.

Company :-PR Pundit

User :- Sumana Sethi

Email :...